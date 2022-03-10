Rockridge's title hopes dashed with Final Four setback

CHAMPAIGN — Holding Monticello to just 16 first-half points gave the Rockridge boys' basketball team plenty of reason to feel good Thursday.

However, the Rockets' defensive work was offset by their scoring just eight points in the opening 16 minutes of their IHSA Class 2A state semifinal matchup.

After the Sages went up by 10 to start the third quarter, the Rockets could not get any closer than eight the rest of the way as Monticello used a strong shooting performance to post a 54-38 victory at the State Farm Center.

The Sages (33-3) hit 17 of 25 shots for a 68% clip and closed the game by going five of six from the floor and 12 for 12 from the free throw line to book their place in Saturday's 12:30 p.m. championship game here.

"Holding a team to 16 points in the first half, you're normally in good shape," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose 27-7 club had its 16-game winning streak snapped with Thursday's semifinal setback.

"We held them under 20 and were within 10 points. From a coach's perspective, we had to like where we were at."

Rockridge came out strong on defense, one of its trademarks throughout its postseason run. However, Monticello was able to maintain possession and burn big chunks of clock, and when it did got a shot, it more often than not found the mark.

"They did a good job controlling the pace of the game," said Saey. "Over the course of the first half, they dictated what we had to do. In the second half, we had to get out of what we needed to do and pressure more. We had to adapt and adjust from what we do and who we are."

At the game's outset, the Rockets had trouble finding the range, missing their first four shots and committing three turnovers.

That enabled Monticello to get out to a 6-0 start before Brody Whiteman's bucket with 2:34 left in the first period got Rockridge on the board. However, the Rockets found themselves down 10-2 after one.

"We just wanted to approach this game like any other," said Monticello coach Kevin Roy. "We take great pride in our defense and show great patience on offense, sharing the ball. We were able to control the ball and the pace of the game, which was a huge benefit.

"We weren't holding the ball. It was a compliment to Rockridge's defense."

Monticello hit four of its six attempts in the first period, with the Rockets connecting just once on six shots.

"It was one of those things," Saey said. "If a couple of shots had fallen early for us, that might've changed their game plan and mindset."

Down nine early in the second quarter, Rockridge got within seven twice on buckets by freshman forward Landon Bull, the last of which closed the gap to 13-6 with 2:58 left in the first half.

"I've came here and watched games, but yeah, it was a little nerve-wracking," Bull said of playing on the University of Illinois home floor. "But when you get out there, get in rhythm and play, it's just the game of basketball."

Bull certainly did not look nervous, leading all scorers with 18 points and hitting eight of his 12 shots. "It was nothing I couldn't handle," he said of the situation.

Before halftime, the Sages went up by 10 on a Trevor Fox 3-pointer, but a bucket by Nate Henry with 50 seconds on the clock had Rockridge within 16-8 at halftime.

"They did have a good help-side defense like ours; not a lot of teams have that," said Henry, who finished with 13 points. "It was difficult for me to get open. I didn't have a single shot that was wide open."

At the outset of the second half, the teams started trading buckets, with the Rockets staying within eight on baskets by Bull and Henry.

Henry hit a pair to keep Rockridge within single digits, the last making it 22-14 with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

Five straight points by Monticello guard Ben Cresap (12 points, six assists, five rebounds) gave the Sages a 13-point lead, but Bull tried to re-ignite the Rockets by converting a three-point play to close the gap to 27-17 with 1:55 left in the third.

"Landon's been fearless the entire year," said Saey. "I'm proud of him, like the rest of the guys. I don't view Landon as a freshman anymore, he's a varsity basketball player."

Rockridge's hopes of setting itself up for a fourth-quarter surge took a hit when Monticello's Triston Foran buried a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give the Sages a 32-19 lead going into the final eight minutes.

Monticello then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, and used its near-perfect shooting down the stretch to coast to the finish and into its first state boys' basketball final.

"We've been together since fourth grade, and this has been a dream of ours since we were little," said Sages' senior forward Joey Sprinkle, who scored six of his team-high 17 points in the final period. "We're all best friends. It's a brotherhood."

Meantime, the Rockridge brotherhood got one more chance to take the floor in the 2A third-place game late Thursday night.

"Having us end with a win would be amazing," said Henry. "Even playing for third, I'm happy. I'm happy with our season."

