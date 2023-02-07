For three quarters against visiting Class 4A eighth-ranked Quincy on Tuesday night, the Rock Island High School boys basketball team had the defensive effort it hopes to have every game.

The Blue Devils simply came through when it mattered most.

Quincy executed down the stretch en route to handing Rock Island a 60-55 Western Big 6 Conference loss.

The Blue Devils (21-4, 10-2 Big 6) outscored the Rocks 18-7 before Cameron Atkinson hit a three at the buzzer to finish it.

Despite the loss, Rocky (18-11, 6-6) played much better following Saturday’s home setback to Rockridge.

“I thought it just came down to, they made some shots and we didn’t,” Rocky coach Marc Polite said. “I thought we got equal looks, but their kids stepped up and made some big buckets.”

Marcus McQueen’s 3-pointer for Rocky tied the game at 52 with 3:17 left in the fourth quarter before the Rocks went cold.

Dom Clay buried a trey for Quincy and converted another three-point play not long after. Clay scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Rocks turned it over twice in the closing minutes.

Atkinson’s 19 points led the Rocks and KJ LaMonte scored 18 in a game in which Rocky made 11 of 22 3-pointers.

Keshaun Thomas was dominant inside for Quincy and finished with 18 points before sitting out the fourth quarter with three fouls. Bradley Longcor scored 15 points and Camden Brown had 12 for the Blue Devils.

“They shoot it really well and they do a good job of spreading you out,” Polite said. “I thought we did a great job defensively of kind of limiting them in some of the areas that we wanted to, but it’s a resilient team. They found a way to get some open looks and they stepped up and knocked them down.”

Trailing 15-10 after the first quarter, Rock Island clawed its way back into the game behind its defense and 3-point shooting. The Rocks led by one at halftime and held a 45-42 lead heading into the fourth.

Polite felt the Rocks played in a good offensive rhythm and played well on defense. The shots just didn’t fall down the stretch.

“That’s just the game sometimes,” he said. “That fourth quarter, there’s a moment here, there’s a moment there, and those are the things that we are still working to clean up to be able to beat good teams.”

Not being able to keep Thomas out of the lane also hurt the Rocks, along with giving up second chance points after Quincy offensive rebounds.

Quincy coach Andy Douglas said his team was able to make some defensive adjustments in the fourth quarter. The Rocks finished with nine turnovers and Quincy had just five.

“Rock Island did a really good job of overloading our zone and taking advantage of baseline drives,” he said. “It took probably eight to 10 baseline drives for our guys to get it through their heads that we have to cut that off and eliminate that penetration. I thought that was better in the fourth quarter.”

Clay’s key 3-pointer came after an offensive rebound for Quincy.

“I give Dom a lot of credit,” Douglas said of Clay, who had a key game off the bench. “You go from missing one to stepping right in with some confidence on the next one. That’s kind of been him all year.”

Coming off a loss to Moline, Douglas said the team needed to put a good game together with the postseason right around the corner.

“I don’t know if it was quality all four quarters, but we were able to find a way to win, which is what you have to do,” he said. “Especially in postseason play.”