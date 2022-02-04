Rocks get back on track after loss to Moline

Coach Marc Polite had one thing in mind on Friday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium: getting his Rock Island team back on track after a tough home loss last week against Moline.

With that singular focus, the outcome was more than convincing and never in doubt as the Rocks scored early, at will and often in the 103-22 Western Big 6 victory over intra-city rival Alleman.

Rock Island’s senior star, Amarion Nimmers, put together another exceptional performance in limited minutes, scoring 20 points on 10 for 13 shooting, and adding 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in the game.

Nimmers was not, however, the leading scorer for his team. Junior Cameron Atkinson lit up the scoreboard for 24 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Rocks improved to 17-7, and 9-2 in the WB6, tied for second with Moline, a game behind Quincy.

Alleman’s winless season continued as the Pioneers fell to 0-22 on the year, and 0-10 in the conference.

“Our goal in practice throughout the week was basically to focus on fundamentals, developing rhythm and converting our defense into offense, which includes getting better at finishing at the basket, and also, against Alleman, our coaches were interested in providing solid minutes in pressure situations to our role players,” Polite said. “To develop the type of winning game-plan and frame of mind we will need as the season winds down, and in the postseason, every player on our roster must be able to compete at a high level when called upon.”

After exchanging 3-point buckets to open the game, Rock Island embarked on a 38-2 run in the first quarter to lead Alleman at the end of the period, 41-5. Seven players scored in the quarter for the Rocks with seniors Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson pouring in nine points each.

The second quarter was similar, with Rock Island again holding Alleman to just five points, leading 67-10 at halftime. Atkinson continued to knock down shots, leading his team with 19 points in the first half of action, while Nimmers contributed 14 points and 5 boards.

“It was great for us to be able to build a balanced scoring attack, it helps our team chemistry, and our guys can develop more and more trust in each other to fill passing lanes on defense, and make quality moves and score, especially under the basket,” said Coach Polite. “Cameron Atkinson is starting to come out of his shell more and more, the ceiling for him is almost limitless, and he provides us with an excellent offensive option, and Amarion is a special player in all facets of the game, his unselfishness may be one of his greatest assets on the basketball floor.”

Each of the 11 players Rock Island put on the floor contributed valuable minutes, according to Polite, especially defensively.

“Our defensive pressure continues to get tougher and tougher, and we have some big games coming up on our schedule, and defense will be critical as the season winds down and we prepare for the post-season,” he said.

Rock Island led after three quarters of play by the score of 92-16 and cruised to a final score of 103-22.

A bright spot for Coach Larry Oronzio’s Pioneers on the night was the shooting of junior Lincoln Dorsey, who paced Alleman with 10 points, including three 3-pointers. Sophomore Daniel VanDeHeede led the Pioneers with six rebounds, and senior Tyler Zeman contributed a long 3-point shot in the final period.

Junior Quonterrion Brooks put together a strong game for the Rocks on the night, with 11 points, 4 assists and 4 steals. Baker Beal finished with 17 points on 7 for 9 shooting, and Marieon Anderson contributed 9 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Rocks have a real test in the next week, starting on Saturday with a game against Ashwaubenon High School of Green Bay, one of Wisconsin’s top teams, in Racine, Wis. On Tuesday, Rocky travels to Galesburg, and on Friday of next week, they take on conference leader Quincy on the road.

The Pioneers face United Township at home on Tuesday of next week.

