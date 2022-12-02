Rocks just miss century mark in dominating Big 6 opener

In the closing minutes of Friday evening's Western Big 6 Conference boys' basketball opener, only one matter was in doubt for the Rock Island Rocks.

Would they, or wouldn't they, hit the century mark to ring in a new season of conference basketball?

Ultimately, the Rocks fell one point short of putting 100 on the scoreboard, but they were nonetheless dominant from start to finish as they rolled to a 99-38 win over Geneseo at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

"We just wanted to come out and play, and do what it is we do," said Rock Island coach Marc Polite, whose 5-0 club has recorded all of its wins on its home court. "I'm proud of our guys. These kinds of games can be tough, but they kept their focus and worked on the things that we work on in practice."

After Friday night's decisive victory over the winless Maple Leafs (0-6), the schedule grows tougher for the Rocks.

"We've got to turn around and go to Dubuque to play Hempstead," said Polite of Saturday's 3:30 p.m. non-conference clash. "Then we've got United Township on Tuesday, and Moline next Friday. We've got some big games ahead, and we've got to be at our best. We still have a long ways to go."

Shooting 64% (41 of 64) from the field, the points came early and often for Rock Island. The Rocks closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run to go up 27-8 and never looked back from there.

Setting the pace on offense for the hosts was 6-foot-5 senior forward Terrmell Akers. Apart from missing his first attempt of the second period, Akers was almost perfect as he hit on 11 of 12 shots and finished with a game-high 23 points.

"It was important for us to start fast, and take them out early," he said. "We wanted to show that we don't take anything for granted. This is a good momentum game for us, to get us ready to face some even bigger competition."

Supporting Akers' efforts was 6-4 senior guard Cameron Atkinson who netted 16 of his 18 points in the first half as the Rocks opened a 60-18 halftime lead.

A pair of Rocky reserves also hit double figures. Brayden Marshall hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points; Quonterrion Brooks added 10 points. Another reserve, Jae'Vion Clark-Pugh, had a game-high six rebounds.

"We're starting to get comfortable with each other," said Akers, who also notched three steals and three boards. "We practice a lot and work on getting better with each other."

Geneseo tried its best to hang with the Rocks in the early going. The Leafs stayed within single digits for the bulk of the first quarter, but once Rocky closed the opening period with 10 straight points, the tone was set for the rest of the evening.

Freshman forward Landon Nordstrom continued a solid start for Geneseo, posting a team-best 14 points. Lonnie Catour added six points for the Leafs, who had just seven players in uniform Friday night.

"Rock Island is way more experienced than us, and it showed," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "Our guys kind of panicked at times; this is their first time seeing that kind of competition in Western Big 6 basketball, and in the Rock Garden no less.

"Landon's been a bright spot for us. He's done a nice job physically holding his own for being a freshman."