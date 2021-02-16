Rocks leave mistake-prone Maple Leafs in wake

The Geneseo High School boys basketball team was using the deck of the pool at Rock Island High School as its locker room Tuesday night.

In hindsight, it was a harbinger of things to come in the Western Big 6 Conference game right across the hall in the fieldhouse.

The hosting Rocks turned up the pressure on the Maple Leafs in the second quarter and ended up making the Leafs feel as if they had drowned in the deep end.

The Rocks used a run of 12 straight points off five straight Geneseo turnovers in the middle of the second quarter to open a working margin and then left the Leafs in their wake in a 76-34 decision in the league contest.

“That’s something that we have to get better at because we didn’t handle the pressure against Galesburg the other night either,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, whose club was then held to just eight second-half points. “We worked on it, but it’s a mentality right now as much as anything else, and we don’t have the right mentality to break the press. We have to get better at that, there’s no question about it.”

In the second frame, the Rocks (4-2, 3-1 Big 6) forced 11 of Geneseo’s 18 turnovers and outscored their guests 25-16, opening a 40-26 halftime lead.