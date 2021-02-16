Rocks leave mistake-prone Maple Leafs in wake

The Geneseo High School boys basketball team was using the deck of the pool at Rock Island High School as its locker room Tuesday night.
In hindsight, it was a harbinger of things to come in the Western Big 6 Conference game right across the hall in the fieldhouse.
The hosting Rocks turned up the pressure on the Maple Leafs in the second quarter and ended up making the Leafs feel as if they had drowned in the deep end.
The Rocks used a run of 12 straight points off five straight Geneseo turnovers in the middle of the second quarter to open a working margin and then left the Leafs in their wake in a 76-34 decision in the league contest.
“That’s something that we have to get better at because we didn’t handle the pressure against Galesburg the other night either,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, whose club was then held to just eight second-half points. “We worked on it, but it’s a mentality right now as much as anything else, and we don’t have the right mentality to break the press. We have to get better at that, there’s no question about it.”
In the second frame, the Rocks (4-2, 3-1 Big 6) forced 11 of Geneseo’s 18 turnovers and outscored their guests 25-16, opening a 40-26 halftime lead.
The Rocks took any doubt out of the game in the third quarter by pounding the ball inside the paint, scoring eight of their 10 field goals in the lane, and holding the Leafs to just six points as the lead grew to 61-32.
With subs on the floor almost the entire fourth quarter, the Rocks held Geneseo to just one bucket on 1-of-9 shooting to close the rout.
Still, the game turned when the Rocks slapped on a three-quarter-court press and left the Leafs drowning in their own mistakes.
In the second quarter alone, Marieon Anderson had two three-point plays as part of an eight-point quarter and Amarion Nimmers one three-point play off a fast break to tally seven points in the frame.
Anderson hit all six shots he took in the game and finished with a team-high 14 points. After missing his first three shots, Nimmers hit six straight as he added 13 to the cause.
In all, 12 Rocks scored in the game, including junior Careem Hunter who finished with five points — his first markers in a varsity uniform, which brought huge cheers from the Rocky bench.
“We knew they were going to play hard,” said Nimmers, who is closer to full strength after an ankle injury kept him out of early action. “We just played our game and that obviously worked. We didn’t have to force anything.”
Especially in the second quarter when things started rolling for the Rocks.
Rock Island held just a 21-16 lead as Geneseo sophomore Bristol Lewis had carried the Leafs with 14 of his game-high 16 points by the 4:51 mark of the second frame.
At that point, those five straight Geneseo turnovers turned costly and led to five straight Rocky layups in that 12-0 spurt.
“We really got comfortable when everybody started playing hard defense,” said Nimmers.
Geneseo turned the tables and took advantage of a couple Rock Island mistakes to get as close as 35-26 late in the frame, but the Rocks closed with an Anderson three-point play and a buzzer-beating Eli Reese free-throw-line jumper to move the margin to 14 at 40-26 at the break.
“Lewis is a nice point guard and did a nice job,” said Rocky coach Thom Sigel of the 1-3 Leafs who are also 1-3 in league play. “When they got some open looks, they were able to knock them down and hang around.”
Led by Anderson and Nimmers, the Rocks finished with a dozen players cracking the scoring column.
So far this season, seven Rocks have reached double-digits in games and that balance makes Sigel very happy.
"I like that different guys can step up," he said. "We’re only worrying about getting the win and I think our depth wore them down."
So did Rocky’s ability to get the ball inside as 26 of their 34 field goals came in the paint.
“We have very little room for deviating from executing our stuff,” said Storm. “Some teams — like Rock Island — are bigger, more talented, very athletic … and sometimes can get away with not as much discipline. We have to be very disciplined in order to compete. When we do that, we’re very good. When we don’t, good teams expose us and that’s what’s happening right now.”