Rocks overcome adversity, Marian Catholic at Eastbay Shootout

“Amarion fouling out like that was initially deflating, but it was also a great opportunity for other guys on our team to raise their games and show growth, and that is exactly what happened,” Polite said. “We scratched back to tie the game after the first overtime, Baker Beal and Quonteerrion Brooks came through with big-time clutch shots in the second overtime, and our guys also grabbed critical rebounds in the closing minute.”

Nimmers kept his team in the game in the first half with 16 points, but Rock Island trailed Marian Catholic by 12 points at the end of the 1st quarter (19-7), and slightly cut the deficit in the second period to trail by 8 at the half, 33-25.

The second half featured a different Rocky team, outscoring Marian Catholic 10-1 to start the third quarter, which gave Rock Island its first lead at 35-34. The remainder of the quarter was back and forth, with Marian Catholic scratching back behind clutch shooting from senior Jeremiah Jones (20 points and 6 rebounds on the night).

“To start the second half, we took a more aggressive approach to our man defense and worked hard to eliminate their penetration off the dribble, and get more pressure on their 3-point shooters, which allowed us to put together a solid offensive run,” said Polite.