Rocks overcome adversity, Marian Catholic at Eastbay Shootout

The Rock Island Rocks overcame every kind of adversity imaginable on Saturday night during Moline’s Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House — a slow start, questionable calls, missed foul shots and Amarion Nimmers fouling out in the first 10 seconds of overtime.
With all that and more to work around, Coach Marc Polite’s team stepped-up to the challenge in the second overtime period with a huge drive and bucket from junior Quonterrion Brooks, and clutch foul shots from senior Marieon Anderson to defeat Marian Catholic from Chicago Heights 71-68.
With the win, Rock Island improved its season record to 12-6.
“No doubt, we came out flat and we were playing a team with whom we were unfamiliar and had only viewed film, but I’m very proud of our guys, we played a great third quarter and came through in key situations in both overtimes when other teams would have given up,” said Polite after the game.
With the game tied after regulation at 55-55, Rocky’s top scorer, senior Amarion Nimmers, hit the floor to battle for a loose ball off of the overtime tip. Nimmers was called for a foul. The Rock Island coaching staff was certain that it was his fourth foul, but the official scorer saw it differently, and Nimmers was done for the night with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
“Amarion fouling out like that was initially deflating, but it was also a great opportunity for other guys on our team to raise their games and show growth, and that is exactly what happened,” Polite said. “We scratched back to tie the game after the first overtime, Baker Beal and Quonteerrion Brooks came through with big-time clutch shots in the second overtime, and our guys also grabbed critical rebounds in the closing minute.”
Nimmers kept his team in the game in the first half with 16 points, but Rock Island trailed Marian Catholic by 12 points at the end of the 1st quarter (19-7), and slightly cut the deficit in the second period to trail by 8 at the half, 33-25.
The second half featured a different Rocky team, outscoring Marian Catholic 10-1 to start the third quarter, which gave Rock Island its first lead at 35-34. The remainder of the quarter was back and forth, with Marian Catholic scratching back behind clutch shooting from senior Jeremiah Jones (20 points and 6 rebounds on the night).
“To start the second half, we took a more aggressive approach to our man defense and worked hard to eliminate their penetration off the dribble, and get more pressure on their 3-point shooters, which allowed us to put together a solid offensive run,” said Polite.
Trailing by three points at the start of the fourth quarter, Nimmers pulled off a great drive, bucket and foul shot to tie the game, and his back-to-back long range 3-pointers countered hot shooting from junior Tre Davis of Marian Catholic. Davis led his team with 26 points on the night.
Marian Catholic grabbed a quick 4-point lead in the first overtime and stretched it to six on free throws from Davis. Rocky climbed back behind clutch free-throws by junior Cameron Atkinson to end the first overtime at 64-64, and set up Rock Island’s victory.
Junior Terrmell Akers also had a big night for the Rocks, with 12 points and eight rebounds. Marieon Anderson added 11 points and five rebounds, and Baker Beal contributed 10 points and seven boards,
“It was a thrill for me and the other coaches to watch our guys come through, gain the lead in the second overtime, and put the game away,” Polite said.
Rock Island plays on Monday in the Moline Eastbay Shootout at 12:30 against Waubonsie Valley from Aurora.