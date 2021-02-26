Rocks overcome flat tire, Blue Devils

QUINCY — Amid all the changes taking place because of the COVID-19 protocols, Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel finds his team facing something challenging at every turn.
Friday night’s trip to Blue Devil Gym was no different.
A flat tire forced the Rocks’ charter bus to pull over in Macomb and left the players sitting on the bus for nearly four hours. It also delayed their arrival, forcing the start of the Western Big 6 Conference matchup with Quincy to be delayed more than 30 minutes.
It took another four minutes of game time to find their rhythm. Once that happened, the Rocks never relented. A 13-1 run in the first quarter gave them a double-digit lead and a balanced attack allowed the Rocks to salt away a 66-51 victory.
“I don’t know what it is about the new experiences, but we keep having them,” said Sigel, who had to search out QCSports.net broadcaster Ken Jacoby for his postgame interview with the Quincy administration separating media entities. “I’ve never been up there to the band area. That was new.
“And then you’re in here with no fans. Every gym is that way. So it’s strange.”
So was the start for both teams. Rock Island (8-2, 5-1 WB6) missed its first three field goal attempts, while Quincy missed its first four. In fact, the Blue Devils made only two shots in the first quarter — both Jeremiah Talton 3-pointers — and trailed 17-7.
“We understand how flexible we need to be,” said Quincy coach Andy Douglas, whose team fell to 1-7 and 1-6 in the WB6. “We need to be present in the moment, and I thought our guys were. Our attitude prior to the game was great. Our practices were two of the better ones that we’ve had. But you have to have it translate into games.
“The first half, it was just off. We weren’t physical enough. We didn’t match their physicality. We know they’re going to bring, so we have to bring it. We failed to do that.”
It gave the Rocks the opportunity to get their feet under them.
“I thought we defended well early to give ourselves a chance until some shots fell and we kind of got our rhythm,” Sigel said. “Once we were able to get the lead, we were able to dictate some things.”
Playing without senior forward Cole Rusk and junior forward Kai Rios due to injuries and having junior forward Baker Beal picking up two fouls in the first 80 seconds, the Rocks were forced to regroup.
Jordan Rice made that happen. The senior point guard scored nine straight points in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and following it up with a three-point play to extend Rocky’s lead to 28-13. The Rocks went to halftime ahead 36-21.
“I knew we’d have a different rotation, but those things changed it a lot,” Sigel said. “I was real happy with our guys off the bench giving us good minutes, but there were a lot of contributions.”
Rice led the Rocks with 15 points, while Amarion Nimmers had Marieon Anderson had 14 points apiece.
Still, it was the steady play of Rice that allowed the Rocks to settle in when all else seemed amiss.
“He’s so good with the ball and so calm with it,” said Douglas, who got a game-high 24 points from Talton. “As quick as he is, it’s like the ball is attached to his hand. … Because of it, we were scrambling from the get-go.”