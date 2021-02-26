Rocks overcome flat tire, Blue Devils

“We understand how flexible we need to be,” said Quincy coach Andy Douglas, whose team fell to 1-7 and 1-6 in the WB6. “We need to be present in the moment, and I thought our guys were. Our attitude prior to the game was great. Our practices were two of the better ones that we’ve had. But you have to have it translate into games.

“The first half, it was just off. We weren’t physical enough. We didn’t match their physicality. We know they’re going to bring, so we have to bring it. We failed to do that.”

It gave the Rocks the opportunity to get their feet under them.

“I thought we defended well early to give ourselves a chance until some shots fell and we kind of got our rhythm,” Sigel said. “Once we were able to get the lead, we were able to dictate some things.”

Playing without senior forward Cole Rusk and junior forward Kai Rios due to injuries and having junior forward Baker Beal picking up two fouls in the first 80 seconds, the Rocks were forced to regroup.

Jordan Rice made that happen. The senior point guard scored nine straight points in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and following it up with a three-point play to extend Rocky’s lead to 28-13. The Rocks went to halftime ahead 36-21.