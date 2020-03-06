Rocks overcome Ottawa's torrid shooting to win regional

LaSALLE, Ill. — To the outside world, it’s going to look as though Rock Island took Ottawa lightly Friday night.
The Rocks beat the Pirates by 29 points on their home floor three weeks ago so it figured that playing on a neutral court in the Class 3A regional championship game, it probably wouldn’t be much of a contest.
Then again, no one counted on Ottawa having an astonishingly good night shooting 3-point field goals.
The Rocks did some pretty good shooting of their own and got a career performance from senior forward Malachi Key to fight off Ottawa in the fourth quarter and escape with a 69-63 victory over the Pirates and claim the regional title at LaSalle-Peru High School.
Rocky (23-8) will take on Peoria Manual, a 64-50 victor over Galesburg, in the sectional semifinals Wednesday in Peoria.
Rocky coach Thom Sigel gave all the credit to Ottawa (17-12) for turning Friday’s game into a down-to-the-wire battle.
“They showed up,’’ Sigel said. “I don’t know that it was us looking past them at all. I thought we were ready. They just played a great game and took it to us and hit big shots. I’m proud of our guys for responding to that.’’
The Rocks finally grabbed control of the game by holding Ottawa scoreless for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and reeling off 11 straight points after trailing 54-48 to open the period.
Key, who finished with a career-high 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds, had two putbacks in that stretch and the Rocks held on from there.
Ottawa managed to get to within 61-60 with about two minutes remaining on the last of seven 3-pointers made by senior Myles Tucker, but Key scored inside on two straight trips down the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony Cooper, who had five 3s of his own, made another long one for the Pirates with 16.5 seconds remaining to make it 65-63. But Rocky reserves Andrew McDuffy and Eli Reese then made two free throws apiece — their only points of the game — to finish off things.
Ottawa made nine 3s in 14 attempts in the first half and was 14 for 28 in the game from beyond the arc. Tucker, who launched several shots from five or six feet behind the arc, hit a 30-footer at the halftime horn to give his team a 40-29 lead.
“We were pretty worried in the first half, but we stayed together and that really helped in the long run,’’ said Jordan Rice, who also made five 3s and led Rock Island with 19 points.
Things changed in the second half.
“We kind of had that realization at halftime that it was either win or go home,’’ Key said. “We’ve got to put it all out there on the floor now or we’re going home. And we did it.’’
The Rocks scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to grab the lead, but Tucker kept firing and occasionally dishing to teammates for easy baskets. The Pirates closed the quarter with a 10-3 run to regain the upper hand before the Rocks really stepped things up defensively and began getting the ball to Key inside in the final period.
“The game plan going into the second half was all about defense,’’ Rice said. “We were getting killed at the offensive end by them in the first half. So we were talking a lot coming out of the locker room, telling each other where we needed to be on defense and not only doing the job on our man but helping out on others.’’
Rice said it was great to see Key, a 6-foot-6 senior who averages about four points per game, rise to the occasion.
“In practice, he’s had the anger in his eyes and it shows,’’ Rice said. “I saw it in his eyes before this game and he came out with a bang.’’
“He’s been playing great the past two or three weeks,’’ Sigel said of Key. “He just keeps stepping up. No better time to see a senior come through than in the postseason.’’
Tucker, who had 28 points in an 83-54 loss to Rocky in mid-February, had 28 again Friday although he needed 26 shot attempts to get there. Cooper, who did not miss a shot until the final seconds, added 17 points.