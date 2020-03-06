Rocks overcome Ottawa's torrid shooting to win regional

The Rocks scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to grab the lead, but Tucker kept firing and occasionally dishing to teammates for easy baskets. The Pirates closed the quarter with a 10-3 run to regain the upper hand before the Rocks really stepped things up defensively and began getting the ball to Key inside in the final period.

“The game plan going into the second half was all about defense,’’ Rice said. “We were getting killed at the offensive end by them in the first half. So we were talking a lot coming out of the locker room, telling each other where we needed to be on defense and not only doing the job on our man but helping out on others.’’

Rice said it was great to see Key, a 6-foot-6 senior who averages about four points per game, rise to the occasion.

“In practice, he’s had the anger in his eyes and it shows,’’ Rice said. “I saw it in his eyes before this game and he came out with a bang.’’

“He’s been playing great the past two or three weeks,’’ Sigel said of Key. “He just keeps stepping up. No better time to see a senior come through than in the postseason.’’

Tucker, who had 28 points in an 83-54 loss to Rocky in mid-February, had 28 again Friday although he needed 26 shot attempts to get there. Cooper, who did not miss a shot until the final seconds, added 17 points.

