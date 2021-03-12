Rocks pull away down stretch, top Streaks

In what’s been a one-of-a-kind season, the Rock Island boys’ basketball team finished as strong as it possibly could.

After early injuries and a bumpy start to a shortened year affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Class 3A sixth-ranked Rocks closed the season with a 72-65 Western Big 6 Conference win, their 13th straight victory.

Rocky (14-2, 12-1 Big 6) held off a Galesburg (8-5, 8-5 Big 6) team which came out aggressive and led by four after one quarter.

Both teams went blow-for-blow throughout until the Rocks pulled away in the final two minutes.

Following the game, coach Thom Sigel presented each player with a medal to celebrate its “unofficial” conference championship. The nets at Rock Island Fieldhouse were also cut down and each player got a piece. Each also had on new Big 6 champion T-shirts.

Sigel, who won his 500th game last Saturday against Moline, said his team battled to finish strong this season and in Friday night’s game. The Rocks trailed by one with about two minutes to play.