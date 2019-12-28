Rocks return to State Farm title game

BLOOMINGTON — Some basketball teams try to start inside and then work for outside openings. On Saturday, the Rock Island boys turned that around.

Five first-half 3-pointers by Colton Sigel forced North Lawndale to spread the court and the Rocks' inside guys took over after that in a 79-66 win over the Phoenix in the Large School Boys semifinal at the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The win sends the Rocks (9-3) into their second straight State Farm Classic big school championship game. Rock Island won last season and will play Wheaton Warrenville South on Monday at 8:45 p.m.

"It was not by design," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said, "just guys making shots. Colton said he was open and he hit them. Then, others started making them. That definitely changes the type of game it will be."

Colton Sigel scored all of his 15 points on his five triples in the first half, then Taurean Holtam (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Solomon Gustafson (13 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots) took over.

"That was a great all-around team win," Colton Sigel said. "It helps when the shots go down because that forced them to come out on me and that opens passing lanes. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding each other. The bigs really stepped up all night."