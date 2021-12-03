Rocks roll in Polite's return to Western Big 6 competition

As a player and then head coach at United Township, Marc Polite was all too familiar with the crucible of Western Big 6 boys' basketball.
For the first time in more than six years, the 1996 UT graduate took part in Big 6 competition, and it was the return Rock Island's first-year coach hoped for.
A pair of lengthy runs and a red-hot first half by the Rocks made Polite's conference debut with his new club a winner as Rock Island rolled to a 89-55 victory over Geneseo Friday night at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
"Back at it," said Polite of his Big 6 return before adding, "I wasn't really thinking about that, more that I hoped we'd play well. This isn't unfamiliar territory for me by any means; I've coached against Coach (Brad) Storm and I know he does a great job with his kids.
"We knew we had to come in and be ready to go."
The Maple Leafs (2-4, 0-1) did get off to a quick start, going up 5-4 behind five points from standout junior guard Bristol Lewis. But once the Rocks (5-0, 1-0) asserted their will defensively, the game quickly turned the way of the hosts.
In addition to forcing the Leafs into 18 first-half turnovers, Rocky shot 64% (25 of 39) from the floor in the first half. After closing the first quarter with a 20-4 run to go up 24-9, the Rocks reeled off 18 unanswered points en route to a 55-22 halftime lead.
"They're really good, and they were good tonight," said Storm. "It's tough when they're that big, athletic and skilled, and they play well and shoot well to top it off. Marc's got them playing really well now."
Rock Island's defensive efforts opened the gates for its offense, with senior guard Amarion Nimmers leading the way by hitting on 12 of 19 shots and finishing with a team-best 25 points. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.
"We love to come out here and play at our level," said Nimmers. "Tonight, we wanted to come out and play at an even higher level. We love playing defense; we always preach defense more than offense. Our offense comes from playing defense and running the court."
Fellow senior starter Marieon Anderson added 13 points and seven rebounds for the hosts. Among the Rocky reserve corps, junior guard Cameron Atkinson hit on six of 10 shots and tallied 17 points.
"Coach said he wanted me to come in and make an impact," said Atkinson, "to come off the bench and help the team score. All of us came in here trying to make a statement on the defensive end."
All told, Rock Island forced Geneseo into 27 turnovers, with Eli Reese matching Nimmers with a game-high three steals. Offensively, the Rocks finished at a 53% clip (39 of 74) from the field.
"It's hard to get a flow going when they're playing that aggressively," said Storm, whose club was led by Lewis's game-high 26 points and five rebounds.
After the final buzzer, Polite's club was happy to give their coach the perfect welcome-back present to Western Big 6 play.
"We love Coach Polite, and we want to make it fun for him in his first games here," said Nimmers. "He's happy, and we're happy. We're all happy at the end of the day."