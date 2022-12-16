Rocks roll to get back on track in the WB6

After enduring back-to-back Western Big 6 Conference losses to fellow contenders United Township and Moline, the Rock Island High School boys' basketball squad got back on track in conference action Friday evening.

Traveling to Alleman High School's Don Morris Gymnasium to take on a Pioneer squad that the previous week had snapped a 56-game Big 6 losing streak, the Rocks were not about to take anything for granted.

Following a tightly contested opening quarter, Rock Island put its foot on the gas to open the second period and never looked back as it pulled away to a 70-29 win to even its league mark at 2-2.

"We've got to come out and play every night. That's the nature of the Western Big 6," said Rock Island coach Marc Polite. "Alleman is a well-coached team, so we knew we had to be fundamentally sound. We've got to keep working and trying to find ways to get better."

Giving the Rocks a boost going into Friday's matchup was a hard-earned 57-55 home win over Normal Community earlier in the week.

"We played a tough Normal Community team on Tuesday and came away with the win," said Polite, whose club is now 8-2 overall. "The guys did a good job of understanding what we were trying to do."

One of the Rocky starters, senior guard Cameron Atkinson, sat out the NCHS game due to illness. He made a solid return against the Pioneers (2-10, 1-3 Big 6) by scoring 11 points.

"I was out sick, but the guys got it done; that (NCHS) was a great game for us," said Atkinson. "We got our confidence back a bit, we played hard and fought to the end."

At the outset of Friday's contest, the Rocks scored 10 straight points to go up 10-2 in the opening period, but the Pioneers showed the scrappiness that earned them a 42-41 win over Geneseo last Friday to snap that five-year-plus Big 6 losing streak.

Buckets by seniors Ethan Georlett and Lincoln Dorsey enabled Alleman to close the gap to 13-8. Rocky then went up by 11, but Brendon Johannes was fouled in the final seconds of the first quarter and hit one of two free throws to get the hosts within 19-11.

"The first quarter was probably the best, most competitive effort for the first eight minutes against a seriously quality team we've had all year," said Alleman coach Rick Thomas. "We're pleased with it, and we hope to build on it."

However, the Rocks' depth gradually took over in the second quarter as it used runs of eight straight points and 10 straight points to open a 39-16 halftime lead.

Bolstering Rock Island was its reserve corps of Brayden Marshall (11 points, three 3-pointers), Isaiss Duarte (10 points), Jae'Vion Clark-Pugh (eight points, six rebounds) and Quonterrion Brooks (eight points).

"We respect all our opponents," said Atkinson, "and we treated this like any other game. We want to get better every day."

Dorsey led the Pioneers with nine points, with Ryan Schmitt adding seven points. D.J. Baker and Daniel VanDeHeede each grabbed five rebounds.

"The guys gave a good effort," said Thomas, "but with not a lot of depth and the way Rock Island runs a lot of guys at you, it was hard to sustain that effort."