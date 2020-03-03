Rocks run away from LaSalle-Peru

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sigel called a play for Rice to get a 3 on the first possession of the half and he buried it. Six more makes later and the Rocks were up 55-40 in a blink.

"I think that 3 to start the second half got us really fired up," Rice said. "We went on the run from there. Amarion and I have been waiting to get it going together."

Added Nimmers, "When they got on that run to take the 27-20 lead I was on the bench and I turned to Drew (Andrew McDuffy) and told him we've got to play harder or we're going home. I think we came in believing we would win and we didn't come out hard.

"Since elementary school, Jordan and I have played together and people wanted to see what we could do in high school. We can feed off each other. The key, though, is our entire team played great and did this together."

Nimmers finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists; Rice tallied 20 points with five rebounds and five assists. They combined to make 15 of 23 shots and six of 10 3s.

They were helped by 11 points from Eli Reese, eight points and five rebounds from Taurean Holtam, eight points and four rebounds from Malachi Key and 10 rebounds by McDuffy.