Rocks run away from LaSalle-Peru

LaSALLE — Trailing 27-20 midway through the second quarter, the Rock Island boys basketball team did not panic. Instead, the Rocks turned on the jets and rolled over LaSalle-Peru 86-57 in the first semifinal of the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional.
The Rocks will play the winner of tonight's game between Ottawa and Streator in Friday's 7 p.m. title game.
The Rocks (22-8) finished the second quarter with 18 points in the final four minutes to take a 38-36 lead into halftime. Then, they played a nearly perfect third quarter, outscoring the Cavaliers 32-12 and out-rebounding L-P 13-0 to blow open the game.
"I thought that run at the end of the second quarter was huge," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "Our defense was just bad in the first half. They also hit some shots early and got their confidence level going. Getting the lead back was big."
Guards Jordan Rice and Amarion Nimmers were huge in that late Rocky run (combining for 15 points in the quarter) and ending the half with Nimmers grabbing a defensive rebound in the middle of the lane and throwing a perfect pass to Nimmers for a layup at the buzzer.
"When they got up 27-20 all I thought of was getting a bucket and taking out my anger with my offense," Rice said.
He and Nimmers carried that over into the third quarter.
Sigel called a play for Rice to get a 3 on the first possession of the half and he buried it. Six more makes later and the Rocks were up 55-40 in a blink.
"I think that 3 to start the second half got us really fired up," Rice said. "We went on the run from there. Amarion and I have been waiting to get it going together."
Added Nimmers, "When they got on that run to take the 27-20 lead I was on the bench and I turned to Drew (Andrew McDuffy) and told him we've got to play harder or we're going home. I think we came in believing we would win and we didn't come out hard.
"Since elementary school, Jordan and I have played together and people wanted to see what we could do in high school. We can feed off each other. The key, though, is our entire team played great and did this together."
Nimmers finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists; Rice tallied 20 points with five rebounds and five assists. They combined to make 15 of 23 shots and six of 10 3s.
They were helped by 11 points from Eli Reese, eight points and five rebounds from Taurean Holtam, eight points and four rebounds from Malachi Key and 10 rebounds by McDuffy.
"I liked that we saw the hot hands and got them the ball," Sigel said. "We didn't do a lot different on defense in that second half, we just did it better. We rattled them a little and maybe wore them down a little."
In the first half, the Cavaliers (10-21) took 30 shots, but just 20 in the second half. Tyler Hartman torched the Rocks for 17 points in the opening half, he got just three shots in the second half and missed all of them.
"I don't know if he gets that hot like that all the time, but that forced us to bring our big guys out on him and they got some rebounds," Sigel said. "Malachi is really progressing his game and is very confident. It's nice to see Jordan and Amarion making shots like that. Jordan stepped up."