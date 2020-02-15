Rocks run past Rockford Auburn

Late season non-conference games can be easy to overlook, but that was not the case for the Rock Island Rocks on Saturday night as they put their high-octane offense on display in a home game against the Rockford Auburn.

The Rocks used all of their weapons — speed, quickness, offensive penetration, defensive pressure and timely 3-point shooting — in running past the Knights 74-57. Rock Island improved to 19-7 on the season and the Rocks have won four games in succession by fine-tuning all aspects of their game as the season winds down.

“We had a big win on Friday night in Geneseo, and it was important to keep our focus against a tough opponent in Rockford Auburn (15-12), an opponent we were not familiar with," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "I was impressed by our intensity and quickness, and the adjustments we were able to make in the second half.

“Jordan Rice and Amarion Nimmers did a good job of handling the physical defensive pressure that Rockford Auburn brought to the floor in the first half, and we did a much better job as the game progressed in getting open looks and controlling the boards."