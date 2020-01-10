Rocks shine in second half to blow out Alleman

Every time that it seemed the Rock Island boys' basketball team would pull away from crosstown rival Alleman, the Pioneers came charging back.
Rock Island finally made the deciding charge in the third quarter and beat their Western Big Six rival, 71-40.
The Rocks outscored the Pioneers 19-2 in the third, scoring 19 straight after Alleman made the first bucket of the half. It was a team effort from Thom Sigel’s group as four players finished with double-digit scoring, led by Amarion Nimmers' 13 points.
“I have to give credit to Alleman, they came out ready,” Sigel said. “Our team came out in the second half and played harder than they did in the first and executed when we needed them to.”
The Rocks had stifling defense in the third quarter to hold the Pioneers to just two points, and Alleman shot just 16-of-41 from the field in the game.
“Our focus always has to be on defense,” Sigel said. “From the time that we wake up until it’s time to go to sleep.”
A 30-point loss would have most coaches yelling and screaming, but Alleman coach Kyle Murray was happy with his team’s performance in the first half.
“We played really well in the first half,” Murray said. “We really shared the ball well and forced some key turnovers. We have to learn from the negatives and focus on the positives moving forward.”
Elijah Campos led the Pioneers with 19 points off the bench and shot 6-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Rock Island found energy off the bench in Malachi Key, who had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the line, but he also threw down two impressive dunks in transition in the first half.
“Malachi’s energy was impressive and nice to see,” Sigel said. “He was a spark off of the bench and really energized guys on the court. The bench in general tonight was great.”
The win for the Rocks was their seventh straight and moved them into a tie for the Big Six lead with a record of 13-3, 4-1 in the league. Alleman drops to 2-16, 0-6.
The Pioneers will turn their attention to working on the positives from tonight’s first half.
“We aren’t going to see a team as well coached and with as good of athletes in our class in the postseason,” Murray said. “We’ll work on the negatives and focus on the positives.”