Rocks shine in second half to blow out Alleman

Every time that it seemed the Rock Island boys' basketball team would pull away from crosstown rival Alleman, the Pioneers came charging back.

Rock Island finally made the deciding charge in the third quarter and beat their Western Big Six rival, 71-40.

The Rocks outscored the Pioneers 19-2 in the third, scoring 19 straight after Alleman made the first bucket of the half. It was a team effort from Thom Sigel’s group as four players finished with double-digit scoring, led by Amarion Nimmers' 13 points.

“I have to give credit to Alleman, they came out ready,” Sigel said. “Our team came out in the second half and played harder than they did in the first and executed when we needed them to.”

The Rocks had stifling defense in the third quarter to hold the Pioneers to just two points, and Alleman shot just 16-of-41 from the field in the game.

“Our focus always has to be on defense,” Sigel said. “From the time that we wake up until it’s time to go to sleep.”

A 30-point loss would have most coaches yelling and screaming, but Alleman coach Kyle Murray was happy with his team’s performance in the first half.