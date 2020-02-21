Rocks suffer most lopsided loss of the season to Galesburg in state-ranked matchup

In a matchup of two state-ranked basketball teams in Class 3A, Galesburg often looked like it could score at will against the Rock Island Rocks in their Western Big 6 Conference battle at Rock Island Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The sixth-ranked Silver Streaks (27-3, 12-2) finished their WB6 schedule with a dominating win, 81-56, to hand the Rocks (19-8, 8-5) their most lopsided loss of the season by far and earn the season sweep. According to WGIL Sports, this was the first year since 1998 the Streaks swept the Rocks in the regular season. GHS outscored Rocky 45-27 in the second half, using coast-to-coast drives and offensive rebound putbacks to help it shoot 32-of-66 from the field.

Jaylin McCants led the Streaks with 23 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Eric Price (20 points) was also dominant, finishing 9-of-12 from the field.

Rocky coach Thom Sigel said McCants was “relentless” on Friday and set the tone for the Streaks, which led 17-11 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime.

“They played with more intensity, and offensively, we just got out of what we wanted to do,” Sigel said. “They took it to us. They deserved it. We’re at the point of the season where we need to stick together and be there for each other and get right back at it (Saturday) and try to be ready for the postseason.”