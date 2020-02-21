Rocks suffer most lopsided loss of the season to Galesburg in state-ranked matchup

In a matchup of two state-ranked basketball teams in Class 3A, Galesburg often looked like it could score at will against the Rock Island Rocks in their Western Big 6 Conference battle at Rock Island Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The sixth-ranked Silver Streaks (27-3, 12-2) finished their WB6 schedule with a dominating win, 81-56, to hand the Rocks (19-8, 8-5) their most lopsided loss of the season by far and earn the season sweep. According to WGIL Sports, this was the first year since 1998 the Streaks swept the Rocks in the regular season. GHS outscored Rocky 45-27 in the second half, using coast-to-coast drives and offensive rebound putbacks to help it shoot 32-of-66 from the field.
Jaylin McCants led the Streaks with 23 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Eric Price (20 points) was also dominant, finishing 9-of-12 from the field.
Rocky coach Thom Sigel said McCants was “relentless” on Friday and set the tone for the Streaks, which led 17-11 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime.
“They played with more intensity, and offensively, we just got out of what we wanted to do,” Sigel said. “They took it to us. They deserved it. We’re at the point of the season where we need to stick together and be there for each other and get right back at it (Saturday) and try to be ready for the postseason.”
The Rocks hope to bounce back with a game tonight at Ottawa before finishing the season at Quincy next week.
This late in the season, Sigel hopes any lessons are learned quickly from a lopsided loss like this.
“Maybe it will be a wakeup call, but in the grand scheme of things, we need to learn from it,” Sigel said. “We’re at the point of the season where there’s no time to dwell on it.”
Jordan Rice led Rocky with 18 points and Amarion Nimmers chipped in 11. Taurean Holtam had 11 points and six boards and Solomon Gustafson added nine points.
Galesburg has relied on its defensive effort all year, and Rocky clearly struggled to find its rhythm as a big home crowd was largely held at bay.
“We need to move the ball and execute,” Sigel said. “We talked about that every timeout and at halftime, but we really didn’t respond that well.”
The Rocks were out-rebounded 39-21 and shot 5 of 21 from deep; Galesburg was 5 of 17 from 3-point range.
Price and Kyleb Meadows each hit triples to start the second quarter for Galesburg, forcing Rocky to take a timeout. The Rocks kept things close in the first half before the Streaks outscored Rocky 25-13 in the third quarter.
Rocky senior Andrew McDuffy had an ankle injury late this week and tried to play Friday, but the sharpshooter off the bench didn’t stay in long with the injury and the game getting out of hand.
Sigel hoped his team, which earned a No. 1 seed at the LaSalle-Peru Regional, can quickly regain its intensity.
“We can’t let it impact our confidence,” he said.