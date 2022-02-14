Rocks the lone area boys' team to earn No. 1 seed

The 2021-22 prep boys' basketball season has seen several teams in and around the Illinois Quad-Cities enjoy tremendous levels of success.

But when the seeds and regional pairings were recently announced by the IHSA, only one local squad made the cut to be a No. 1 seed.

That is Rock Island (18-9), which up until last Friday had been in the hunt for a possible share of the Western Big 6 Conference title.

While that bid was ended with a tough 49-47 loss at Quincy, the Rocks are now focusing on the upcoming Class 3A regionals. They get to remain on their home court at the Rock Island Fieldhouse for the start of the postseason a week from Wednesday.

Rocky will open with a familiar opponent in Big 6 rival and No. 9 seed Geneseo, with that winner facing either No. 4 Ottawa or No. 6 Dunlap in the Feb. 25 championship game.

While Rock Island was the lone area squad to earn top postseason billing, several other teams landed No. 2 seeds.

That includes Moline (25-4) in Class 4A, which had its 17-game winning streak snapped this past Saturday with a 60-47 road loss to a 28-1 Normal Community squad.

The Maroons, who are a game behind Big 6 leader Quincy going into the regular season's final week, will head east on I-80 to the Minooka Regional for next Wednesday's first-round matchup with No. 8 Plainfield South.

Also in 4A, United Township (14-15) drew a No. 5 seed and will also hit the road, going to the Normal Community Regional to face No. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais a week from Wednesday.

In Class 2A, Riverdale (24-6) also earned a No. 2 seed and, like Rock Island, will serve as a regional host for a field that includes No. 3 Rockridge (18-6), which still has a shot at sharing the Three Rivers West title with the Rams.

While Riverdale awaits the winner of Saturday's play-in contest between No. 11 Orion and No. 8 Rock Falls, the Rockets hit that court that same day, hosting 13th-seeded West Carroll. Also on that day, No. 6 Erie-Prophetstown hosts No. 12 Alleman.

Kewanee (20-9), which recently clinched the East Division title in the Three Rivers Conference, is another No. 2 seed in 2A. The Boilermakers await the winner between regional host and No. 9 seed Spring Valley Hall and No. 8 Chillicothe IVC next Wednesday.

Fulton (26-3) also drew a No. 2 seed in Class 1A. The Steamers have tied their single-season victory record and clinched at least a share of the Northwest Upstate Illini's South Division title.

However, Fulton still has to play a Saturday first-round game as part of the Lanark Eastland Regional, hosting No. 16 Pearl City in a 1 p.m. matchup at Stan Borgman Court.

Also in 1A, Ridgewood (18-11) drew a No. 5 seed at the Wethersfield Regional, where Lincoln Trail Conference rival United (22-6) headlines with a No. 2 seed.

The Spartans and the Red Storm also open on Saturday. Ridgewood hosts No. 13 Annawan in a 6 p.m. matchup, while United hosts No. 15 Galva.

