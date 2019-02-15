Alleman did enough to keep things close in the first half of Friday’s senior night regular-season finale, but Rock Island was not about to let any possibility of sharing the Western Big 6 Conference title slip away.
The Rocks’ 55-39 win over Alleman at Don Morris Gym, paired with Moline’s loss at Galesburg, gives Rock Island (17-9, 7-2) a chance to share the conference crown after the Maroons finished with two league losses.
Rocky hosts United Township on Friday and again on Feb. 27 in the Pekin Regional opener.
“It will be a big one,” RI coach Thom Sigel said of the conference finale. “We hope to be playing for something as you hit February; so far we’ve managed to keep ourselves in that situation.”
Friday, after an eight-point second quarter by Alleman’s Zach Carpita helped keep the Pioneers within 26-20 at halftime, the Rocks increased their offensive aggression in a 20-9 third-quarter advantage.
Malachi Key (eight points) was 5-of-6 at the line in the third, and Taurean Holtam scored five of his game-high 13 points in the same frame.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we didn’t really play that well in the first half,” said Holtam, who came off the bench in the win. “The second half, we did a better job of stepping up and becoming more of a team.”
Holtam said his aim is bringing a spark of energy into the game despite not starting.
“I like coming in and being an immediate impact and helping my team get wins,” Holtam said.
Rocky’s JaMir Price scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, hitting his only two free attempts as the Alleman student section sang him a happy birthday.
The Rocks were 9-of-11 at the line in the pivotal third quarter, which began with a Jordan Rice (nine points) triple in the Rocks’ first possession to put them up nine.
Chase VanDerGinst led Alleman (8-18, 0-10 Big 6) with 11 points, with fellow senior Sam Mattecheck adding eight.
Pioneers head coach Kyle Murray said his four seniors (including Connor Fitch and Jonathan Fernandez) led the team in a strong effort. Carpita, a sophomore, was also big in stepping up with some made shots in the second quarter.
“Defensively, I was really pleased with how we played,” Murray said. “We forced some turnovers and tough shots by Rocky, but their size and length kind of took over when they got the ball inside or got offensive rebounds. But for the most part, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
After an eighth-straight loss to finish the regular season, Murray said he and his sixth-seeded team are ready to start over at Wednesday’s 2A Sherrard Regional against fourth-seeded Erie-Prophetstown. Alleman has a shot to avenge a 51-41 loss to E-P on Nov. 24.
“We’ll be as prepared as we can to play them,” Murray said, “and we’re excited to start the tournament.”
For Rocky, which got its bench players some significant minutes in the fourth quarter Friday, this next week is an important one in readying to face the Panthers. Rocky needed OT to win at UT 56-53 on Jan. 18.
“It’s our senior night too,” said Holtam. “We’re trying to go out strong, but it won’t be an easy game. We’ve just got to go to practice and work hard.”
Quincy 53, United Township 44: Quincy used a solid defensive effort Friday to grab a Western Big Six Conference win against United Township.
The Blue Devils trailed 26-22 at halftime after allowing the Panthers to outrebound them 17-8 and score nine second-chance points. United Township shot 47.8 percent from the field in the first half, while Quincy shot just 31.6 percent.
United Township made just two field goals in the third quarter and shot just 33 percent in the second half. Quincy also forced 11 turnovers in the second half.
Jean Luc Wilson scored all 10 of the Panthers’ second-quarter points, but had just six in the second half and finished with 16. Daveon Ellis added 10.
Galesburg 55, Moline 54: It felt a little bit like a roller coaster ride on Friday night at John Thiel Gymnasium, and when the final buzzer was sounding, the fans and players from both sides had that feeling in the pit of their stomach as they flew down that final hill.
Moline's Harrison Bey-Buie went up for an open 3-pointer as the horn was sounding and had what would have been a game-winning basket bounce off the left side of the rim to give Galesburg a 55-54 win in front of a frenzied crowd.
The ride started early and continued right to the end when Moline (20-6, 8-2 Western Big 6) all but erased an eight-point Silver Streaks (16-9, 5-4) lead in the final 38.6 seconds and with standout senior Deonte Billups on the bench with five fouls.
Drew Wiemers scored 24 to lead Moline and Deonte Billups added 21. Outside of those two, the Maroons finished 2-for-19 from the field.