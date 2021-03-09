Rocks top Leafs, clinch Big 6 title

"Huge credit to Geneseo; they came out with that energy to make that run," said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel. "We were able to answer, and our guys made some big shots. Plus fatigue, especially at this point of the year, might have hurt them a bit."

In addition to the play of Rice, who was 7-of-9 from the floor and also added three rebounds and two steals, three of his fellow Rocky starters hit double figures as the Rocks shot 57% (30 of 53) from the field and had just three turnovers.

Amarion Nimmers added 14 points and Marieon Anderson notched 11 points with a team-best six rebounds. Colton Sigel also hit double-digits with 10. Sigel had seven of his points in the third quarter to augment Rice's efforts.

"We knew that Geneseo would come out pretty strong," Rice said. "We played them a while back at the BettPlex in the TBK League, and they beat us. They were pretty pumped up about that.

"Tonight, I think we were coming out here with something to prove."

On a night when they only trailed once — 3-0 on a Lewis 3-pointer to open the game — the Rocks did just that.

"Usually our conference doesn't break ties, so we came into this playing for the opportunity to win (the Big 6) outright," said Coach Sigel. "It was a difficult situation, and this really was the only goal to play for, to win the conference."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0