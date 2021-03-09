Rocks top Leafs, clinch Big 6 title

GENESEO — Because of this season's unusual circumstances, the Western Big 6 boys' basketball championship may be considered an "unofficial" title, due to its teams not playing a full 14-game schedule.
But in the eyes of the Rock Island Rocks, unofficial or not, a conference championship is just that — a championship.
After securing a title share with last Saturday's win over Moline, the Rocks locked up the 2021 Western Big 6 crown outright Tuesday evening, pulling away from a battling Geneseo club for a 76-54 victory.
"We didn't want to share (the conference title)," said Rock Island senior guard Jordan Rice. "Now that it's official, it means a lot."
With the Rocks up 36-21 at halftime, Rice stepped up to ensure that the double-figure lead would hold up as he and Geneseo's star sophomore guard Bristol Lewis engaged in personal duel of sorts.
Lewis scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter and helped the Maple Leafs (4-9, 3-9 WB6) close to within 10 three times, but Rice was equal to the challenge. He hit all five of his shots to account for 12 of his 20 points.
"They were putting on a little show for awhile there," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "Those are two very good players, no doubt about it."
However, the efforts of Lewis, plus a pair of 3-pointers by Kyle Traphagan (10 points, six rebounds) could not fuel a full-fledged Geneseo comeback as Rocky used an 8-0 spurt to go up by 18 and eventually take a 57-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
"Huge credit to Geneseo; they came out with that energy to make that run," said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel. "We were able to answer, and our guys made some big shots. Plus fatigue, especially at this point of the year, might have hurt them a bit."
In addition to the play of Rice, who was 7-of-9 from the floor and also added three rebounds and two steals, three of his fellow Rocky starters hit double figures as the Rocks shot 57% (30 of 53) from the field and had just three turnovers.
Amarion Nimmers added 14 points and Marieon Anderson notched 11 points with a team-best six rebounds. Colton Sigel also hit double-digits with 10. Sigel had seven of his points in the third quarter to augment Rice's efforts.
"We knew that Geneseo would come out pretty strong," Rice said. "We played them a while back at the BettPlex in the TBK League, and they beat us. They were pretty pumped up about that.
"Tonight, I think we were coming out here with something to prove."
On a night when they only trailed once — 3-0 on a Lewis 3-pointer to open the game — the Rocks did just that.
"Usually our conference doesn't break ties, so we came into this playing for the opportunity to win (the Big 6) outright," said Coach Sigel. "It was a difficult situation, and this really was the only goal to play for, to win the conference."