Rocks use 30-point first quarter to run past Princeton

Erupting for 30 points in the opening quarter against Princeton on Friday night, the Rock Island boys' basketball team showed what its fast-paced attack can be capable of.

Nine different Rocks scored in the first quarter of its 73-55 nonconference win. The rescheduled contest from earlier this season slid into the void left by Alleman as it remains in quarantine.

Rocky senior Jordan Rice led the team with 18 points as he helped direct the early outburst against a Class 2A Tigers squad that came ready to play.

“I liked our energy offensively,” said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel of his team’s early attack. “Jordan really set the tempo, and we were really clicking.”

Rocky improved to 5-2 ahead of today’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup at Moline.

Sigel said it still feels very early in the season despite playing seven games, but the Rocks were finding each other and making plays on defense early on.

The coach said while the execution isn’t quite there, energy made up for it as his team continues to get better in the altered season with only a couple weeks of practice.