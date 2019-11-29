Rocks use big run to blow out Phillips

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Added coach Sigel, "He had to make up for the 3 in transition that got blocked, but yeah he can shoot it and can get it going. We have a lot of guys who can do that."

That's what happened in the third quarter. The Rocks continued the run and carried it to 21 straight to turn a 33-30 deficit into a 51-33 lead. From there, the 1-1 Rocks kept pouring it on.

"We don't want to rely on those kinds of runs but this is a team that can do that," coach Sigel said. "We have so many guys who can score and do so many things."

The Rocks showed their depth with five players reaching double-figure scoring and two more scored seven. Colton Sigel led the way with 16, Solomon Gustafson added 12 and Jordan Rice, Taurean Holtam and Amarion Nimmers added 10.

"We can rotate guys in and out and that's why we tell the guys we don't want them worrying about who is starting," coach Sigel said. "We can only announce five of them, but they will all get their opportunity to show what they can do.

"We know we will see different zones and man-to-man and we will have to start different lineups on one night to the next. We can play inside/out with Solomon, Malachi (Key) and Taurean or we can lean on the perimeter guys."