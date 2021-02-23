Rocky boys pick up huge WB6 road win at Galesburg

GALESBURG - In becoming the second-winningest Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball coach in history last week, Rock Island's Thom Sigel has posted plenty of victories in every league venue over 19 seasons.

Tuesday night he got his first ever in Galesburg High School's field house — a facility normally used for practice and non-varsity sports — when his Rocks' 70-60 victory forced a first-place tie in the WB6 against the previously unbeaten Silver Streaks.

The GHS field house is being used by Streaks varsity teams while the high school is undergoing a major renovation, rendering Thiel Gym unavailable.

"It's definitely not a Western Big 6 environment," said Sigel.

"I was worried. They're a lot more used to this than anybody else in the conference."

Galeburg had used the temporary facility to help build a 5-0 start to the season and the No. 6 ranking in the state Class 3A poll.

But the Rocks, now 7-2 overall, brought in a 4-1 league record and left with a tie for the lead.

And while not exceptionally played, it was a see-saw battle fitting for a game between two title contenders.