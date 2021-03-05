Rocky boys start fast, rout Pioneers

Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers hit a corner 3-pointer just 16 seconds into Friday’s Western Big 6 game at Alleman.

It was a sign of things to come, as the Rocks poured in 17 shots from beyond the arc in their 77-30 win over the Pioneers inside Don Morris Gymnasium.

“Tonight was definitely a first,” Rock Island’s Devin Swift said when asked if the Rocks normally shoot that well from 3-point range. “We made a lot of 3s today and everyone shot the ball well. Everyone was just shooting and having a good time.”

When he said everyone, he meant everyone. Eleven different players scored for Rock Island (11-2, 9-1 Western Big 6), and the Rocks scored 52 bench points in the victory.

“Some of the normal culprits didn’t really get into the act,” Rock Island head coach Thom Sigel said. “You saw the other guys come in, pick it up and make shots. We came out business-like, played well, and got a lot of guys minutes. And we got out with a win.”

While Rock Island’s bench played well in the victory, it was the Rocks’ starters that got them out to an early lead. Rock Island scored the game’s first 14 points, and the Rocks led 19-3 after one quarter of play.