Rocky boys start fast, rout Pioneers

Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers hit a corner 3-pointer just 16 seconds into Friday’s Western Big 6 game at Alleman.
It was a sign of things to come, as the Rocks poured in 17 shots from beyond the arc in their 77-30 win over the Pioneers inside Don Morris Gymnasium.
“Tonight was definitely a first,” Rock Island’s Devin Swift said when asked if the Rocks normally shoot that well from 3-point range. “We made a lot of 3s today and everyone shot the ball well. Everyone was just shooting and having a good time.”
When he said everyone, he meant everyone. Eleven different players scored for Rock Island (11-2, 9-1 Western Big 6), and the Rocks scored 52 bench points in the victory.
“Some of the normal culprits didn’t really get into the act,” Rock Island head coach Thom Sigel said. “You saw the other guys come in, pick it up and make shots. We came out business-like, played well, and got a lot of guys minutes. And we got out with a win.”
While Rock Island’s bench played well in the victory, it was the Rocks’ starters that got them out to an early lead. Rock Island scored the game’s first 14 points, and the Rocks led 19-3 after one quarter of play.
Nimmers, Cameron Atkinson and Eli Reese each made a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as Rock Island extended its lead to 43-19 by halftime.
The Rocks finished the game shooting 17-for-32 from 3-point range and 64% from the field in the contest.
“They had some open shots, but they shot it really well,” Alleman head coach Scott Verstraete said. “They played patient. They like to drive, so we were picking our poison.”
Atkinson, a sophomore, hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Rock Island. Nimmers finished with 13 points and was the only starter to score more than four. Reserves Swift and Jaylin Randle scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Sophomore Rico Byrd came off the bench to score 11 points for Alleman (0-6, 0-6 Western Big 6).
With the win, Rock Island maintains a one-game lead in the loss column over Moline atop the Western Big 6 standings. The Rocks host the Maroons tonight, and Sigel hopes his starters are fresh after playing less than a half of basketball against Alleman.
“We got to play a lot of guys and they did well,” he said. “Maybe we’ll find out tomorrow night if being able to save some legs will help. I can’t see into the crystal ball, but I would hope.”