Rocky boys start fast, shred Quincy

“This is probably the best we’ve played at both ends,’’ said junior guard Amarion Nimmers, who led the Rocks with 12 points in only his second game of the season.

Coach Sigel used 11 players in the first half and all of them contributed in some way. Most of his regulars didn’t see much action beyond the middle of the third quarter and the game was played with a running clock for much of the final period.

“Guys are working hard so to get into a situation first of all to give them minutes, I’m really happy about,’’ Sigel said. “It was one of the first times all year where we had a flow to things and making shots always helps.’’

A 10-0 scoring run in the first quarter put the Rocks (3-2, 2-1 in the Western Big 6) in control. Then they made eight of their first nine shots in the second quarter, including four 3-pointers. A 15-0 run ballooned the lead to 30-9.

“We got off to a good start, which really helps,’’ said Colton Sigel, who scored 11 points. “In some of the other games we started off too slow.’’

He admitted that the late start to the season and a disjointed schedule that includes as many games as practices has made it tough to smooth off some of the rough edges.