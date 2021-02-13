Rocky boys start fast, shred Quincy

In this most unusual of Illinois high school basketball seasons, it was expected that none of the teams would start off playing very well.
The Rock Island Rocks were no exception. They got off to horrible starts and made tons of mistakes in their first few games.
But Saturday night, with one of their most bitter rivals coming to town, the Rocks finally began to look like the team coach Thom Sigel thinks they can be.
The Rocks shredded Quincy with a big run in the first quarter, then began the second quarter with an even bigger scoring binge to race to a 69-43 victory over the Blue Devils at the Rocks’ gym.
“We’ve been tight,’’ Sigel said of the first few games of the season. “I’ve been upset because I thought we should have been better but under these circumstances we’ve thrown a lot at them.
“I think we’ve been thinking too much. If we can get comfortable, we’re going to see some improvement. I think we shared the ball and executed tonight, and we’ve got some guys that can knock them down.’’
That was obvious. The Rocks shot 58.7% from the field in the contest and in the middle two quarters, it was 76% (19 for 25). They were 9 for 20 from 3-point range.
It didn’t hurt that they also outrebounded the Blue Devils 31-16.
“This is probably the best we’ve played at both ends,’’ said junior guard Amarion Nimmers, who led the Rocks with 12 points in only his second game of the season.
Coach Sigel used 11 players in the first half and all of them contributed in some way. Most of his regulars didn’t see much action beyond the middle of the third quarter and the game was played with a running clock for much of the final period.
“Guys are working hard so to get into a situation first of all to give them minutes, I’m really happy about,’’ Sigel said. “It was one of the first times all year where we had a flow to things and making shots always helps.’’
A 10-0 scoring run in the first quarter put the Rocks (3-2, 2-1 in the Western Big 6) in control. Then they made eight of their first nine shots in the second quarter, including four 3-pointers. A 15-0 run ballooned the lead to 30-9.
“We got off to a good start, which really helps,’’ said Colton Sigel, who scored 11 points. “In some of the other games we started off too slow.’’
He admitted that the late start to the season and a disjointed schedule that includes as many games as practices has made it tough to smooth off some of the rough edges.
“Normally, we have two weeks of practice before we ever play a game,’’ Colton said. “This year we had five days and then we’re playing four games in the first eight days or something like that.’’
Quincy (0-3, 0-2 Big 6) was led by Jeremiah Talton, who got into early foul trouble, then scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter.