Rocky, Geneseo and Big 6 peers play waiting game

The 2019-20 prep boys' basketball season found both Rock Island and first-year Western Big 6 Conference member Geneseo traveling nearly identical paths.
Both squads posted 20-win seasons, the Rocks finishing 23-9 and the Maple Leafs posting a 21-10 ledger. They split their two regular-season meetings to finish 9-5 in the Big 6 and share second place, three games behind Galesburg. Both went on to capture Class 3A regional championships.
Both clubs lost key personnel to graduation — Geneseo in particular losing one of its all-time greats in Isaiah Rivera, who averaged 27.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a senior before moving on to the Division I level at Colorado State.
Now, both head coaches and their teams have something else in common, along with every other basketball team in Illinois — playing the waiting game and hoping that there will indeed be a season this winter.
"It's been frustrating," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. "We had contact days in October, similar to having practices, and there was a lot of excitement and optimism with a lot of guys stepping into new spots for us; we've got a lot of depth."
The Rocks return three starting guards in seniors Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel and junior Amarion Nimmers, with junior guard Eli Reese seeing significant minutes last season for a squad that captured its eighth regional title in 10 years and its first at the 3A level since winning the 2011 state championship.
Rice (12.7 points, 5.2 assists per game) was a first-team all-conference selection and earned all-state honors from both the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, while Nimmers (12.1 points) was a second team All-Big 6 honoree.
"I'm certainly not trying to downplay the (COVID-19) pandemic, or the people that have been affected by it," Coach Sigel stated emphatically. "But the excitement and optimism we have, that makes this harder. I think we have the team to make a great run and redeem ourselves (for last March's 75-57 loss to Peoria Manual in the Peoria Sectional semifinals).
"At the same time, I've really appreciated the IHSA for trying to work for the high school athletes, and also for trying to work with the IDPH. If we do get to play, I think we could have a fun season."
At Geneseo, coach Brad Storm does face a formidable challenge should the season get underway. Replacing Rivera is not going to be easy. He graduated as the Maple Leafs' all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points and capped his prep career by leading the Leafs to their first regional plaque since 2015.
However, the cupboard is far from bare, with such returning standouts as senior guard Kyle Traphagan (9.6 points per game) and sophomore guard Bristol Lewis (7.0 ppg) among those hoping for the chance to fill the scoring void.
"We started different guys at different times, and we've got quite a bit returning," Storm said. "The guys want to play, and if not playing, want to be in the gym anyway. It's been disappointing for sure, but we've been doing things on Zoom, trying to put ourselves in the best position so that if we get the green light, we'll be able to do something."
A source of encouragement should the season take place is the way Geneseo battled against top-ranked Peoria Notre Dame in last March's 46-33 sectional semifinal loss at Bradley University, playing the Irish even-up after spotting them 11 straight points to open that contest.
"If we hadn't had such a slow start, that game could've come out differently, although the season would've ended anyway," Storm said, referring to the subsequent cancellation of the 3A/4A sectional finals, super-sectional and state tournament games because of the pandemic. "We played well against the No. 1 team in the state."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!