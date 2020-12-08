Rocky, Geneseo and Big 6 peers play waiting game

Rice (12.7 points, 5.2 assists per game) was a first-team all-conference selection and earned all-state honors from both the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, while Nimmers (12.1 points) was a second team All-Big 6 honoree.

"I'm certainly not trying to downplay the (COVID-19) pandemic, or the people that have been affected by it," Coach Sigel stated emphatically. "But the excitement and optimism we have, that makes this harder. I think we have the team to make a great run and redeem ourselves (for last March's 75-57 loss to Peoria Manual in the Peoria Sectional semifinals).

"At the same time, I've really appreciated the IHSA for trying to work for the high school athletes, and also for trying to work with the IDPH. If we do get to play, I think we could have a fun season."

At Geneseo, coach Brad Storm does face a formidable challenge should the season get underway. Replacing Rivera is not going to be easy. He graduated as the Maple Leafs' all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points and capped his prep career by leading the Leafs to their first regional plaque since 2015.