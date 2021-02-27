Rocky holds off Sterling, wins eighth straight

Sterling forced the issue, but the Rock Island boys basketball team came up with right answers at the right time Saturday.

The Rocks won their eighth straight game by matching the Golden Warriors 3-pointer for 3-pointer in the final minutes of a 67-59 Western Big 6 game at the Rock Island Field House.

The win gave Rock Island sole possession of first place in the conference.

"They’re a tough team to play when they start hitting some shots," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. "The shooters that they have give them the ability to play from behind as well as anybody."

Sterling found itself dealing with that scenario after the Rocks opened an 18-5 lead through one quarter.

Rock Island, using a 13-of-21 start from the field from its starting five, never let the lead get away once it had it, although the Golden Warriors pulled as close as two points twice in the fourth quarter.

"We hit shots when we needed to and came up a couple of stops at the right time," Sigel said. "We needed to finish strong and we were able to get that done."

Building on an eight-point halftime lead, the Rocks used a basket by Baker Beal to open a 42-30 advantage midway through the third quarter.