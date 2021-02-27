Rocky holds off Sterling, wins eighth straight

Sterling forced the issue, but the Rock Island boys basketball team came up with right answers at the right time Saturday.
The Rocks won their eighth straight game by matching the Golden Warriors 3-pointer for 3-pointer in the final minutes of a 67-59 Western Big 6 game at the Rock Island Field House.
The win gave Rock Island sole possession of first place in the conference.
"They’re a tough team to play when they start hitting some shots," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. "The shooters that they have give them the ability to play from behind as well as anybody."
Sterling found itself dealing with that scenario after the Rocks opened an 18-5 lead through one quarter.
Rock Island, using a 13-of-21 start from the field from its starting five, never let the lead get away once it had it, although the Golden Warriors pulled as close as two points twice in the fourth quarter.
"We hit shots when we needed to and came up a couple of stops at the right time," Sigel said. "We needed to finish strong and we were able to get that done."
Building on an eight-point halftime lead, the Rocks used a basket by Baker Beal to open a 42-30 advantage midway through the third quarter.
Donovan Jones didn’t let the Golden Warriors go away quietly.
Coming off the bench to score 16 points, the senior knocked down four 3-point baskets in the game’s final 12 minutes, including one which pulled Sterling within 50-48 with 4:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Rocks’ Colton Sigel answered with a basket from behind the arc on the ensuing possession, but a 3-pointer by Carter Ryan kept the Golden Warriors within 53-51 with 3:32 to go.
Jordan Rice then finished off an 18-point performance by draining a 3-point basket on Rock Island’s next possession.
A stop and a basket by Amarion Nimmers extended the Rock Island lead to 58-51 with 2:36 to go, a margin the Rocks were able to expand when Sigel knocked down another 3-pointer with just over 1:30 remaining.
Nimmers and Marieon Anderson complemented Rice’s performance with 16 points apiece while Sigel scored eight of his 10 points in the final quarter.
They also contributed to a near-perfect start by Rock Island (9-2, 7-1 Western Big Six).
The Rocks’ starting five combined to hit 8-of-9 shots in the opening quarter to give Rock Island an 18-5 lead.
The Golden Warriors’ Nathan Ottens and John Paul Schilling hit from the perimeter during the opening minutes of the second quarter, fueling an 11-2 run that pulled Sterling within 20-16 when Ottens scored on a drive with 5:18 to go in the half.
Rice, who scored 15 of his points in the first half, helped Rock Island recover.
The senior scored nine straight points for the Rocks over the next two-and-a-half minutes to send Rock Island on its way to a 32-24 lead at the break.
Schilling added 11 points for the Golden Warriors (4-7, 2-6).