Rocky jumps on Moline early to claim 'unofficial' Big 6 title

Nimmers spearheaded an early 21-2 scoring run that gave the Rocks a 24-4 advantage before the first quarter even ended. He nearly had a double-double in the first period alone, piling up 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Moline, led by sophomore guard Brock Harding, never backed down. It closed to within 10 (30-20) in the second quarter before the Rocks finished the half strong and had a 39-24 advantage at the break.

“Obviously, the start helped but it’s a 32-minute game,’’ Sigel said. “We took some punches but then we gave it right back.’’

The Maroons continued to force turnovers in the second half and Harding and Kyle Taylor sniped away from the outside, allowing the visitors to get as close as 47-44 with 2½ minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But then Nimmers nailed a 3 and reserves Eli Reese and Devin Swift finished the quarter with 3s — their only points of the game — to push the Rocky lead to 58-46 after three periods.

Moline, playing for the fifth straight day, kept charging, but never got within six points after that.