Rocky jumps on Moline early to claim 'unofficial' Big 6 title

With no post-season tournaments in Illinois high school basketball this season, things like conference championships are about the loftiest thing a team can aspire to.
In the Western Big 6 Conference, teams won’t even be able to claim that since not every team is going to play a full schedule.
“But the kids know,’’ Rock Island boys coach Thomas Sigel said. “It just won’t be official.’’
Sigel’s team put the finishing touches on an “unofficial’’ Western Big 6 championship Saturday night, jumping on arch-rival Moline early and holding on to claim an 82-75 victory over the Maroons at the Rock Garden.
The victory, Rocky’s 11th straight, moved its record to 12-2 overall, 10-1 in the Big 6 with only games against Geneseo and Galesburg remaining.
Moline, the Rocks’ closest pursuer, fell to 13-3, 9-3 after having a seven-game winning streak halted.
So even though the record books won’t show it, Rocky almost certainly will be able to lay claim to winning the league title.
“That makes it a bigger deal to us,’’ said junior forward Amarion Nimmers after lighting up Moline for 32 points and 15 rebounds Saturday. “Just waiting to play during COVID-19, we said if we can’t have a state tournament, we’ve got to put all our efforts into conference.’’
Nimmers spearheaded an early 21-2 scoring run that gave the Rocks a 24-4 advantage before the first quarter even ended. He nearly had a double-double in the first period alone, piling up 12 points and 8 rebounds.
Moline, led by sophomore guard Brock Harding, never backed down. It closed to within 10 (30-20) in the second quarter before the Rocks finished the half strong and had a 39-24 advantage at the break.
“Obviously, the start helped but it’s a 32-minute game,’’ Sigel said. “We took some punches but then we gave it right back.’’
The Maroons continued to force turnovers in the second half and Harding and Kyle Taylor sniped away from the outside, allowing the visitors to get as close as 47-44 with 2½ minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But then Nimmers nailed a 3 and reserves Eli Reese and Devin Swift finished the quarter with 3s — their only points of the game — to push the Rocky lead to 58-46 after three periods.
Moline, playing for the fifth straight day, kept charging, but never got within six points after that.
“These kids have no quit in them and a ton of grit,’’ Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “But against a team like Rocky, it hurts you to get down that much because they’re awfully talented.’’
Rocky again brutalized the Maroons on the backboards, just as it did in a 94-79 victory two weeks ago. In that game, the Rocks had a 25-3 rebounding advantage in the first half. This time it was 25-4, 16-1 in the first quarter.
The final tally was 44-21.
“We haven’t had an answer on the backboards against them both times,’’ coach Taylor said. “We just can’t keep them off the offensive glass. We do a pretty good job until the ball goes up and then we can’t get it.’’
Nimmers said that’s a point of emphasis in every game, but especially against the Maroons.
“That’s one thing we focus on against this team,’’ he said. “We know they’re smaller than us. We probably have the biggest team in the Western Big 6 so we just say ‘Fight on the glass, no matter who you are.’’’
Jordan Rice finished with 18 points and 8 rebounds of his own for Rock Island.
Harding led Moline with 33 points. He and Kyle Taylor, who had 15 points, each made five 3-pointers. Rob Pulliam added 14 points, but another of the Maroons’ stars, senior Ryne Schimmel, didn’t have as good a night, making just 1 of 14 shots from the field and scoring three points.