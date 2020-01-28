Rocky offense unleashes in 35-point win over Sterling

The Rock Island boys let off some steam in a 90-55 win over visiting Sterling.

Following a trio of tough losses away from home — two in conference — Rock Island (15-6, 5-3 Western Big 6 Conference) put together a dominant performance offensively after trailing the Golden Warriors (13-9, 2-5 Big 6) 22-20 after one quarter.

Rocky sophomore Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with a game-high 27 points.

“We told each other, we’ve got to play for each other and stop being so selfish,” Nimmers said of the message among teammates following the losing streak, “and move the ball together and play hard defense.”

Junior point guard Jordan Rice helped key the Rocky offense early, finding his perimeter shooters wide open on numerous occasions. Rice finished with seven assists and scored 11 of his 14 points in a 27-7 run in the second quarter.

“We’ve been through a lot of tough losses, losses that we should have won recently, and it hurt us,” said Rice, whose team lost in OT at Quincy, along with losses to Iowa City West and at Galesburg in the last eight days. “We got back on it hard, and that’s why we won today. A lot of people on the team started playing as a unit and kicking each other the ball when they have open shots, rather than just forcing stuff up.”