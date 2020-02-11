Rocky runs by Alleman as McDuffy leads off bench

Midway through the second quarter, Alleman, still seeking its first Western Big 6 Conference win of the season, led the Rock Island boys basketball team by three points.
However, the Rocks clamped down from that point forward, following that deficit with a 16-2 run to end the half en route to an 84-53 win at Don Morris Gym on Tuesday night.
Four players scored in double figures for the Rocks (17-7, 7-4 Big 6), led by 16 each from seniors Taurean Holtam and Andrew McDuffy. Alleman (3-24, 0-12 Big 6) made things interesting early on, but ultimately could not keep up offensively with the Rocks.
McDuffy was efficient off the bench, shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from deep after coming in for Solomon Gustafson, who picked up two early fouls.
“Alleman came out, and they hit us in the mouth,” McDuffy said. “So we had to respond to that.”
Jordan Rice (14 points) and Amarion Nimmers (14) hit back-to-back triples to give Rocky a 28-25 lead and force an Alleman timeout.
The Rocky defense and size advantage inside fed the run toward a 38-27 halftime lead.
You have free articles remaining.
“And the group that started the second half did the same thing,” said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel.
Gustafson made all four of his shot attempts in the third quarter, when he scored all eight of his points.
RI senior Alijah Walker-Lee had seven points off the bench in the second half.
“I think we’ve had eight guys score in double figures at some point,” Sigel said of his team’s solid bench play. “As long as we continue to move the ball and find guys, we have guys that can contribute.”
Holtam and Rice combined for 30 points after not playing in Friday’s game against Moline.
Rock Island outscored Alleman 46-26 in the second half as a running clock was enforced in the closing minutes. The Rocks finished the game 32 of 64 from the field and 8 of 22 from deep in the win.
Eljiah Campos was 4 for 8 from deep and led Alleman with 16 points. Alec Ponder added 14 and Cameron Wallace had eight off the bench for the Pioneers, which went 20 of 57 from the field and 6 of 20 from deep.
“We needed to get a few more quality offensive possessions and shorten the game a little bit and try to grind it out defensively,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said of his team’s first-half lead. “But we didn’t do that. … We had some turnovers and quick shots and that opened the door for Rock Island.”