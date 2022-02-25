Rocky seniors shine in regional title win over Ottawa

The senior-led Rock Island High School boys basketball team caught fire in the third quarter against Ottawa to pave the way to a Class 3A regional title in coach Marc Polite’s first season at the Rocky helm.

The top-seeded Rocks beat the fourth-seeded Pirates 71-48 to advance to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal in Peoria. The Rocks (21-9) will take on seventh-seeded Peoria Manual, a 36-33 2OT winner over Peoria Notre Dame, at Bradley University at 7 p.m.

That game is a sectional semifinal rematch from nearly two years ago and was the last postseason game played as the COVID-19 pandemic developed and the rest of the next two postseasons were canceled. A number of Rocky seniors played in that game.

Friday, the Rocks pulled away from Ottawa (17-11) during a 29-15 third-quarter run to take a 55-34 lead.

Amarion Nimmers scored 17 of his game-high 21 points with three breakaway dunks before the break as the Rocks led 26-19 at halftime. Junior Cam Atkinson (3 of 6 3-pointers) scored 18 points and senior Baker Beal scored 10.

“We did really turn it up in the second half,” Nimmers said. “This is a great team win and the last time we get to play on this floor.”

Through the ups and downs of the last couple seasons, cutting down the nets and earning a regional plaque was especially gratifying for Nimmers and the nine other seniors.

“This win really means a lot, even if it is just regionals, we’re going to cherish this win forever,” Nimmers said.

Rocky led just 10-8 as senior Marieon Anderson had to sit much of the first half with two fouls. He made up for it by scoring 14 points in the second half.

Rocky’s depth helped soften his absence.

“When you have foul troubles, we have some guys with experience,” Polite said. “I thought (junior Quonterrion) Brooks played outstanding defense the entire time. We bring Kai Rios off the bench. We have some guys we can bring in. Eli Reese tonight I thought was amazing.”

After missing about a month, Reese, another senior, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in his second game back.

“We needed him out on the floor during some very pivotal stretches,” Polite said of Reese. “We’ve got depth. It’s a great group and we’re just happy to be moving on.”

The Pirates were led by Anthony Miller (15 points) and Luke Cushing (13 points) on offense.

Ottawa was able to find open looks from deep in the second half, finishing 9 of 25 from beyond the arc, but the Pirates were unable to do much in the paint against the larger, physical Rocks.

Ottawa post Braiden Miller had four fouls and finished with three points and eight boards.

Polite said it has been great joining the team with so much senior leadership.

"These guys have really put in a lot of time and effort into being good basketball players," he said. "It's fun having a group of seniors that have gotten some stripes, played in some good games, even before I got here. It's a luxury to be able to have 10 seniors that are solid and consistent, that work hard and do what you ask them to do. They've been absolutely a joy to coach."

The Rocks will look to avenge the previous postseason loss to a Manual team that has stepped in the last couple postseasons as an underdog by seed.

"The mindset now is just keep continuing what we’re doing and work harder each and every day in practice, every game and every minute we get,” Nimmers said. “That’s how we plan on making this run in the postseason.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.