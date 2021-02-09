Rogers scores 25 as Panthers hold off Rocks to open Big 6 play

Darius Rogers and the United Township boys basketball team were determined to make sure Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 Conference opener at Rock Island Fieldhouse was nothing like last year’s first matchup.
Rogers came up big with a game-high 25 points as the Panthers held off a furious Rocky comeback in a 50-49 win to open conference play.
The Rocks outscored UT 23-9 in the fourth quarter as a Colton Sigel 3-pointer tied the game at 49 with under 20 seconds to play. Rocky was then whistled for a foul well before mid-court, and Rogers sunk one of his ensuing free throws to put the Panthers, who never trailed, up one.
Rocky’s final shot from 3-point range missed at the buzzer to close a typically intense Big 6 battle between the two schools.
Rogers was 5 of 6 at the line in the final frame and finished 4 of 7 from deep to help UT improve to 2-0 overall.
The junior said his team was “embarrassed” in last year’s 61-18 loss at Rocky before they won the home matchup. A full four quarters of intensity from the start was a primary objective on Tuesday.
“We were hungry and we’ve been working,” he said. “We earned it.”
The Panthers scored the game’s first 10 points and led 17-3 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
UT coach Ryan Webber was proud of the effort from a team he’s coached for about 10 days. The Panthers overcame 20 turnovers in the win.
Rocky (1-2) missed its first 13 3-pointers and finished 4-28 from deep.
“I thought our intensity level was really, really good,” he said. “Our bench was great. It was a team effort.”
Webber was happy Rogers’ effort in practice came through in the big win.
“He spends so much time in the gym and works so hard,” Webber said. “He’s got a Tray Buchanan-like work ethic, and that’s what I love about him. He’s confident, he’s fearless, and he’s just scratching the surface for how good we feel like he can be.”
Webber said stats are overrated to his group, with Davian Vallejo (four points, six rebounds) being a prime example.
“He was unbelievable for us tonight,” Webber said. “He was everywhere: defensively, on the ground, handling the ball, handling pressure, finishing some tough ones along the bucket, battling for rebounds, keeping possessions alive. If you don’t like watching the effort he puts forth, there’s something wrong with you. He has his fingerprints all over the ‘W’. We do not win without Vallejo.”
Daslah Geadeyan was 5 of 6 from the field with 12 points for the Panthers.
Outside of Rogers, UT was 0 of 6 at the line in the fourth. Rocky was also whistled for what was deemed distracting talk during a missed free throw, which UT made on the do-over.
Sigel, who ended Rocky’s dry spell from deep in the third quarter, scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Thom Sigel credited UT’s energy and effort throughout the night. The Panthers were 18 of 33 from the field, 6 of 14 at the line, and 8 of 17 from deep.
“We just can’t wait until we decide to get angry and play a little harder,” Sigel said. “We’ve got to do that from the get-go.”
Jordan Rice had 10 points as his team shot 19 of 55 from the field (35%). The Rocks were still without Amarion Nimmers. Marieon Anderson came off the bench to score 12 points.
“We weren’t ready to play, I’ll take blame for that,” Sigel said. “We were tentative offensively and we didn’t shoot with confidence. … We shot ourselves in the foot too much, and they came in and made big shots and played well.”