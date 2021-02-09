Rogers scores 25 as Panthers hold off Rocks to open Big 6 play

UT coach Ryan Webber was proud of the effort from a team he’s coached for about 10 days. The Panthers overcame 20 turnovers in the win.

Rocky (1-2) missed its first 13 3-pointers and finished 4-28 from deep.

“I thought our intensity level was really, really good,” he said. “Our bench was great. It was a team effort.”

Webber was happy Rogers’ effort in practice came through in the big win.

“He spends so much time in the gym and works so hard,” Webber said. “He’s got a Tray Buchanan-like work ethic, and that’s what I love about him. He’s confident, he’s fearless, and he’s just scratching the surface for how good we feel like he can be.”

Webber said stats are overrated to his group, with Davian Vallejo (four points, six rebounds) being a prime example.

“He was unbelievable for us tonight,” Webber said. “He was everywhere: defensively, on the ground, handling the ball, handling pressure, finishing some tough ones along the bucket, battling for rebounds, keeping possessions alive. If you don’t like watching the effort he puts forth, there’s something wrong with you. He has his fingerprints all over the ‘W’. We do not win without Vallejo.”