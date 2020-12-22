Role players help Knights upend fifth-ranked Lancers on road

ELDRIDGE — It was a precarious start for the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The Knights were called for an administrative technical foul before the game started for marking a wrong starter in the official scorebook.
They were without one of their top players in Noah Mack because of injury. If that wasn't enough, starting post Tyler Maro picked up two fouls in the first three minutes.
Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption withstood it all.
Thanks to several big contributions from their role players, the Knights went into The Pit and defeated 4A fifth-ranked North Scott 53-44 to go into the holiday break at 4-1.
“We always have North Scott marked on the calendar,” Assumption’s JJ Stratman said after scoring 14 points and grabbing three rebounds. “To come in here against a tough opponent, a great coach and being down clearly one of our best players, it shows us who we are as a team.
"We haven't even scratched the surface of where we want to be."
North Scott (4-1) focused much of its defense on Texas recruit Emarion Ellis and senior guard Dayne Hodge.
Ellis had 15 points and Hodge chipped in 10, but it was others that really emerged in Mack’s absence.
Stratman had seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter while Jay Costello and Matt Tallman each drained a pair of 3-pointers.
“With Noah down, people are going to have to step up,” Stratman said. “We’re definitely going to need an offensive push without him here.”
Mack broke his left thumb during Assumption’s win at Burlington on Saturday. Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said if Mack doesn’t opt for surgery, he could return in mid to late January. If Mack goes through with the procedure, it will probably be February before he returns.
“(Stratman and Costello) were playing really well before Noah’s injury,” Fitzpatrick said. “Noah is a huge blow and I feel horrible for him, but those guys didn’t skip a beat today. They filled in and we have a lot of confidence in those two guys. They played really well today.”
Assumption (4-1) scored the last six points of the third quarter, including a 3 from Hodge, to snag a 38-33 lead, an advantage it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Lancers pulled within three, but Costello buried a 3 and Stratman followed with a three-point play off a pass from Ellis in the lane.
“Emarion is great at finding holes in the defense,” Stratman said. “Luckily, I was where I needed to be. He did 90% of it. I just had to do the other 10% and lay it in.”
The Knights believe their role players can keep them afloat until Mack’s return.
“We just have to do whatever we can to help us win,” Tallman said. “If that means be more aggressive on offense, that’s what we’re going to have to do to keep finishing games.”
North Scott coach Shamus Budde had little to complain about with his team. The Lancers received 15 points from Landon Eiland, a dozen from Oliver Hughes and 11 from Drew Kilburg.
Other than 8 of 14 foul shooting, Budde was pleased how his squad played against the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorite.
“We love our guys and they were able to stick with the game plan for 32 minutes,” Budde said. “We’re going to be able to build on this. We’re a lot better than we were two weeks ago.
“We really focused on their main guys and our kids did everything we asked. You have to credit their role guys for stepping up and hitting shots.”
Even with it being a win over a state-ranked opponent, those in the Knights program said there are still plenty of areas to improve on over the holiday break.
“What excites me about this group is we still haven’t quite clicked offensively,” Fitzpatrick said. “After each game, I get more excited about the potential of this group,
“We’ve got the pieces to have a special season. Most importantly, they all want to continue getting better.”