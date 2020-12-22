Role players help Knights upend fifth-ranked Lancers on road

The Knights believe their role players can keep them afloat until Mack’s return.

“We just have to do whatever we can to help us win,” Tallman said. “If that means be more aggressive on offense, that’s what we’re going to have to do to keep finishing games.”

North Scott coach Shamus Budde had little to complain about with his team. The Lancers received 15 points from Landon Eiland, a dozen from Oliver Hughes and 11 from Drew Kilburg.

Other than 8 of 14 foul shooting, Budde was pleased how his squad played against the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorite.

“We love our guys and they were able to stick with the game plan for 32 minutes,” Budde said. “We’re going to be able to build on this. We’re a lot better than we were two weeks ago.

“We really focused on their main guys and our kids did everything we asked. You have to credit their role guys for stepping up and hitting shots.”

Even with it being a win over a state-ranked opponent, those in the Knights program said there are still plenty of areas to improve on over the holiday break.