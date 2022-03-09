Rubber matchup for MAC rivals comes in state semifinal

DES MOINES — After Davenport Assumption upended Central DeWitt in an early February boys basketball game in DeWitt, Joe Ewen said he would not be surprised if the teams crossed paths again this season.

The Assumption head coach proved to be prophetic.

This time, the stakes just happen to be much, much higher.

The Mississippi Athletic Conference members meet for a third time this year at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in a Class 3A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

For the 20-5 Knights, they are seeking their fifth state championship game appearance — the first since 2000. For the 19-6 Sabers, they are aiming for their third trip to a title game, joining the 1981 and 2014 squads.

"It is going to be a very difficult game for us," Assumption junior Luke Klostermann said. "Both teams know each other so well. It is going to be loud. It is going to be a dogfight."

Central DeWitt won the first meeting on Dec. 17 at Assumption, 67-57. Shawn Gilbert had 23 points and Gibson McEwen tossed in 22 for the Sabers.

Then in the rematch on Feb. 1 at DeWitt, Ivan Prug had a breakout game with six 3-pointers and 26 points in a 61-52 Knights victory.

This is the rubber matchup.

"We shot it really well the first time and they shot it really well the second time," McEwen said. "It really becomes, who wants it more? That's what it is about when you get out here. I didn't really understand that before (Tuesday's win over Decorah)."

Gilbert's status is the biggest unknown heading into this meeting.

The 6-foot-9 post and the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year injured his knee going for a loose ball in the closing seconds of the third quarter Tuesday night and didn't return to the contest.

"I'm not sure yet," he said after Tuesday's 67-59 win over Decorah about playing Thursday. "I'll go back to the hotel, ice it and get a heating pad on it."

Six-foot-5 freshman Ryan Watters had his best game in a Saber uniform in the quarterfinals. He didn't miss a shot (field goal or free throw) in scoring 10 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds.

Watters did not play in either regular-season meeting against Assumption.

"He's been really remarkable since we moved him up," Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. "We kind of knew at the beginning of the season there might be an opportunity for him to help us.

"We've slowly given him minutes to get that experience. This is a big moment for him and he didn't fold. It just speaks a lot about his mental toughness."

Assumption showed plenty of moxie in its 69-65 overtime comeback win over Humboldt in the quarterfinals.

Despite losing its top two scorers — Prug and Noah Mack — to fouls, Assumption rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final 75 seconds of regulation to extend its win streak to 11 games.

"I'm pretty sure everyone on the team was praying the whole game," Klostermann said.

Ewen said he never lost faith regardless of how dire the situation looked in the closing minute of regulation.

"We've all watched enough March Madness," he said. "We've seen sicker dogs get well as we like to say. Our guys believed we could win that thing and just kept battling."

Because of that, Ewen believes an emotional victory like that can catapult his team through the remainder of the week.

A state semifinalist last year, there are still two mountains to climb — Central DeWitt and either top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes or fourth-seeded Winterset — for Assumption to capture its first title in 22 years.

"(Tuesday) wasn't our best night and we found a way to win," Ewen said. "That says a lot about teams when they get down to Des Moines.

"We know DeWitt well. We're excited they're here and they have a great group as well with Gilbert, McEwen and (Matthew) Watters. It'll be another tough matchup, but we'll go back to the drawing board and get the guys ready to go."

