Rubel lifts Spartans past Lancers

Caden Rubel trusts his shot.

So despite missing a go-ahead 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter, the Pleasant Valley High School junior didn't have any hesitation in shooting another in the closing seconds of a tie game against seventh-ranked North Scott.

"I can't focus on my misses," Rubel said. "I know I'm a good shooter, so I've just got to keep shooting."

Rubel took a pass from Cole Beinborn, and drained the corner 3 with 4.8 seconds left to lift the Spartans to a 59-56 win over the Lancers Friday night at Pleasant Valley High School.

Rubel then fouled Kyler Gerardy on the inbounds, and after Gerardy missed the front end of a 1-and-1, a desperation 3 missed the mark to give PV the upset.

The Spartans (3-2, 3-1 MAC) outscored the Lancers 20-5 in the final 5:47 of game time to overcome a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit.

"It just feels really great to hit that shot and be able to help my team," said Rubel, who finished with a game-high 16 points and added five rebounds. "We knew we could win that still kept fighting until the end."

North Scott (4-1, 3-1) led 44-39 after three quarters, then opened up the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a 3 from Kavon Phillips – who scored all of his team-high 14 points in the second half and finished with 11 rebounds – to put North Scott up 51-39.

Pleasant Valley called a timeout, then went on a 12-0 run in less than two minutes to tie the game.

"I just said, 'Here it is guys, there's a lot of possessions left in this game so let's start fighting now, let's start battling,'" PV head coach Steve Hillman said. "We opened it up offensively a little bit. Defensively, I think we locked in and maybe got them on their heels a little bit."

Pleasant Valley was helped out by a technical foul on the North Scott bench, which led to four points and tied the game at 51-51 with 4:09 left in the game.

The Lancers held a pair of 3-point leads down the stretch, but a 3 from Beinborn with 38 seconds left tied the game at 56-56 with 38 seconds left. After North Scott missed a shot in the lane, Rubel hit the go-ahead 3.

"It's a frustrating one," North Scott head coach Dave McLaughlin said. "We talk about 32 minutes of being really consistent and we kind of lost our focus there a little bit and that has a lot to do with me. A hostile environment, I let them play, maybe I should have taken a timeout."

North Scott led for most of the first half, thanks in large part to a hot start from deep. The Lancers were 7-of-10 from the 3-point line in the first half and led 30-24 at halftime.

"We've had a tendency to get a little lead and then settle. We've got to do a better job of getting to the rim," McLaughlin said. "Overall I thought we played pretty darn well, we just weren't good enough at the end to finish it."

The Lancers were unable to pull away despite that hot shooting thanks in large part to the inside game of PV. Missing junior David Gorsline with an ankle injury, the Spartans got big minutes from Max Schmeltzer and Max Muszalski, with the latter scoring 12 points.

"It helps a lot because your confidence goes up, my post moves were working well, we were beating them down in the paint," Muszalski said. "The shot wasn't falling really but it helps the confidence build up down low."

With the win, the Spartans move into a tie for first in the MAC standings and have a signature win under their belt. They'll have a chance for another when they play Illinois Class 4A No. 2 Moline in the nightcap of the Genesis Shootout.

"Coach told us to just go out and have fun tomorrow, compete really hard and play well on defense," Muszalski said. "We're really excited and it will show how well we can compete against them."