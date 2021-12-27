 Skip to main content
Ruh-Roh, El Paso-Gridley shuts down Annawan 62-31
Ruh-Roh, El Paso-Gridley shuts down Annawan 62-31

El Paso-Gridley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Annawan 62-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 22-9 lead over Annawan.

El Paso-Gridley's shooting jumped on top to a 41-11 lead over Annawan at the intermission.

The Titans' power showed as they carried a 55-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Titans blunted the Braves' dreams of a rally by mirroring their fourth period points total.

