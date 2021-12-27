Ruh-Roh, El Paso-Gridley shuts down Annawan 62-31

El Paso-Gridley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Annawan 62-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 22-9 lead over Annawan.
El Paso-Gridley's shooting jumped on top to a 41-11 lead over Annawan at the intermission.
The Titans' power showed as they carried a 55-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Titans blunted the Braves' dreams of a rally by mirroring their fourth period points total.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.