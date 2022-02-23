Ruh-Roh, Rock Island shuts down Geneseo 77-37

Rock Island earned a convincing 77-37 win over Geneseo in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
Rock Island opened with a 21-11 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.
Rock Island's shooting pulled ahead to a 41-22 lead over Geneseo at halftime.
In recent action on February 15, Rock Island faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Streator on February 14 at Streator High School. For more, click here.
