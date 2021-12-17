Ruh-Roh, Taylor Ridge Rockridge shuts down Aledo Mercer County 54-26

Taylor Ridge Rockridge handled Aledo Mercer County 54-26 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Aledo Mercer County took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 3 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap
The Rockets' shooting darted to a 24-11 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.