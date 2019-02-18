MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As Grady Gallagher walked into the Central DeWitt locker room following Monday night’s 66-61 substate win over Solon, his players doused him with water.
This was a breakthrough moment for the Sabers.
In Gallagher’s first season at the helm, Central DeWitt’s boys basketball team advanced past the opening round of the Class 3A postseason for the first time since its state runner-up squad in 2014.
Tucker Kinney scored the go-ahead basket on a post-up with 35 seconds left and Central DeWitt prevailed 66-61 at Maquoketa High School.
“It is fun,” Gallagher said of the water shower. “Obviously, we want to get our program to a place eventually where that’s the standard getting through games like that.
“We just battled the whole game. The last five minutes, we were really tough on both ends, and that’s what it takes this time of year. It came down to making a few plays, and we ended up on the right side tonight.”
Central DeWitt (10-9) is back here Thursday night to face third-ranked Maquoketa (19-2) in a substate semifinal. The Cardinals, who cruised past Independence 68-38 in the second half of the twinbill, have won the previous two meetings against the Sabers this season, 81-64 and 77-62.
“We can’t wait,” Kinney said. “We just want to prove Saber basketball is on the rise.”
Alex McAleer led three Sabers in double figures with 15 points. Kinney had 14 points and a game-high 17 rebounds while Devin Hurdle came off the bench to chip in 13 points.
Gallagher’s team trailed for much of the second half.
The Spartans (9-12) scored only two points in the final 2:55 as the Sabers rallied from a five-point deficit.
“We just valued the ball, had smart possessions and knocked down free throws,” McAleer said.
Central DeWitt was 23 of 28 at the foul line. McAleer split free throws with 14.2 seconds left to give the Sabers a 64-61 lead.
Solon’s AJ Coons had a shot to tie the game, but it missed the mark. The ball caromed out of bounds off the Sabers with 2.4 seconds left.
McAleer stole the ensuing inbounds pass to seal it.
“We knew their 3-point shooters, and I was on Coons,” McAleer said. “I kept eye-balling the pass, saw this guy slip out of the corner of my eye, stepped in front and took it.”
The Sabers will try and knock off a Maquoketa squad which hasn’t lost on its homecourt this season.
“They’re a top five team in the state,” Gallagher said. “They’re super talented and shoot it super well. Our guys will be motivated and prepared for them.
“I like the mentality we have after the win tonight.”
Becker eclipses 1,000 points
It was a milestone night for Maquoketa senior A.J. Becker.
The sharpshooting wing buried seven 3-pointers and had 19 of his game-high 27 points in the opening half as Maquoketa blitzed Independence 68-38 in a Class 3A substate opener.
After nailing a 27-foot three in the second quarter, Becker became just the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
“I was looking for my shot early and I was hitting it,” Becker said. “I was thinking about last year’s playoff loss. I’m a senior and don’t want it to end, so I came out aggressive.”
Becker has made 85 shots from beyond the arc and is shooting at a 44 percent clip this season.
“I’ve coached some shooters, but I think he’s the best I’ve ever coached,” Maquoketa’s Matt Hartman said. “His jump shot doesn’t change no matter where he shoots it from on the court. It is to the point you’re surprised if he misses.”
The Cardinals were sluggish in the opening quarter, but outscored the Mustangs (3-19) 23-11 in the second quarter to build an 18-point halftime lead. The margin swelled to 35 points by early in the fourth quarter.
“We were scrambling and running around on defense early, but we got back to our defensive principles and that changed the momentum and tempo of the game,” Hartman said.
Macklin Shanahan joined Becker in double figures with 11 points.