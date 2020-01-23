Sabers down Bulldogs in preview of future conference foes

Central DeWitt sealed the game at the foul line. It converted 10 of its last 12 tries to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Henry Bloom, a 31% foul shooter on the season, made all eight attempts. Gallagher said it was the best his team has closed out a game at the foul line this season.

"We're really practiced free throws," Bloom said. "That really helped me down the stretch. It is just focusing on me and the hoop.

"It has been more of a mechanical issue. I wasn't using my legs enough. I fixed that and it showed tonight."

Bettendorf has struggled to get stops in the fourth quarter. In the last five games, the Bulldogs are allowing 7.5 points a quarter through the first three periods. They are surrendering 22.2 in the final eight minutes.

The Bulldogs (4-8) missed some easy opportunities around the basket early in the game that could have extended a one-point halftime lead to seven or nine points.

"That changes the game," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "We've spent a ton of time the entire season shooting through contact in practice. We'll continue to do so.

"When you get easy opportunities around the rim, you've got to capitalize. Otherwise, it is really hard to win."