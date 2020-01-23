Sabers down Bulldogs in preview of future conference foes

Central DeWitt joins the Mississippi Athletic Conference next fall.
So when coach Grady Gallagher's boys basketball team saw a road game against Bettendorf on the schedule this season, the Sabers viewed it as an opportunity to see how they stack up against one of the league's better programs.
The Sabers answered the challenge.
Stymied to 25 points through the opening three quarters, Central DeWitt equaled that total in the final eight minutes to secure a 50-40 win Thursday night at Bettendorf High School.
"It just shows if we keep working hard, we can compete against the MAC teams," Gallagher said. "The biggest thing is confidence for all of the boys in our program, having all three levels in the game tonight.
"Things are officiated a bit differently. Guys are quicker, bigger and stronger. We're going to have to work harder this offseason to try to get to that level and maintain that level."
Tucker Kinney tossed in 15 points and Logan Paulsen had 14 as the Sabers used a 10-2 surge to start the final quarter to seize control.
Central DeWitt made some adjustments in the second half to create some mismatches for Kinney and Paulsen. They had 24 of their 29 points after intermission.
"We just figured out what we needed to do to put the ball in the hoop against their hard trap," Kinney said. "It was a little different than we usually see."
Central DeWitt sealed the game at the foul line. It converted 10 of its last 12 tries to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Henry Bloom, a 31% foul shooter on the season, made all eight attempts. Gallagher said it was the best his team has closed out a game at the foul line this season.
"We're really practiced free throws," Bloom said. "That really helped me down the stretch. It is just focusing on me and the hoop.
"It has been more of a mechanical issue. I wasn't using my legs enough. I fixed that and it showed tonight."
Bettendorf has struggled to get stops in the fourth quarter. In the last five games, the Bulldogs are allowing 7.5 points a quarter through the first three periods. They are surrendering 22.2 in the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs (4-8) missed some easy opportunities around the basket early in the game that could have extended a one-point halftime lead to seven or nine points.
"That changes the game," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "We've spent a ton of time the entire season shooting through contact in practice. We'll continue to do so.
"When you get easy opportunities around the rim, you've got to capitalize. Otherwise, it is really hard to win."
Lucas Hayes had 11 points to pace the Bulldogs. The senior, however, had only five shot attempts as defenses clog the lane.
"We like to double that (total), but you've got to make open shots," Clark said. "It makes it hard for a post guy when he doesn't have space."
The Sabers, meanwhile, are in the midst of daunting stretch. They play Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday before games against Class 3A second-ranked Marion, 2A sixth-ranked Dyersville Beckman and 3A seventh-ranked Mount Vernon next week.
"That will show us what we're made of next week," Gallagher said. "I like what I saw tonight and how we finished the game."
And based on what Clark has seen of the Sabers, he believes they can hold their own in the MAC.
"That team, for sure," Clark said. "That team has the strength, size and the players. They can come in and play with anyone in the conference right now. They have good players."