Sabers drop substate heartbreaker

CEDAR RAPIDS — The month of March is exhilarating for basketball teams. It can be heartbreaking, too.
In about 10 seconds Monday night, Central DeWitt experienced the emotional roller coaster of what this month can entail.
After Zach Hinkle scored in the lane with 12 seconds remaining to give the Sabers the lead, junior Keaton Kutcher countered with a 3-pointer with 3.6 ticks left to propel Mount Vernon past Central DeWitt 52-50 in a Class 3A substate final at the U.S. Cellular Center.
“Just one possession we weren’t quite close enough to a really good player,” Central DeWitt coach Grady Gallagher said.
Kutcher finished with a game-high 24 points. His 3-pointer allowed Mount Vernon to win its 13th consecutive game and advance to the state tournament next week in Des Moines for the first time in eight years.
“When I got the ball, I knew I had to shoot this,” Kutcher said. “It was a matter of where I could get, how good of a shot I could get. I just saw the opportunity and took it.”
Central DeWitt (18-6) had one last crack.
Having to go the length of the floor, Alex McAleer caught the ball in the backcourt, dribbled past half-court and found Henry Bloom in the corner. Bloom, with not enough time to get his feet set, caught and threw it toward the basket. The shot sailed long.
“We got a decent look,” Gallagher said. “With just 3.6 seconds, it is going to be tough and not an easy situation. We got a shot up on the rim. If it goes in, we’re on to state.”
It was quite a feat for the Sabers to be in position to win the game.
They dug themselves a double-digit deficit at halftime and trailed by a dozen points in the third quarter before the Sabers made a charge.
Tucker Kinney, in his last basketball game for the Sabers, scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Hinkle, though, led the comeback. He had nine of his 11 points in the last 2 minutes, 28 seconds. His 3-pointer with 33 seconds left pulled the Sabers within one.
After Mount Vernon called timeout, Central DeWitt stole the inbounds pass. Kinney made a nifty pass to Hinkle and he scored to put them up one.
“That’s who these kids are,” Gallagher said. “I’m not surprised at all with what they showed, coming back and getting the lead eventually.
“Zach, a senior, a captain and stepping up, that’s pretty much all that needs to be said.”
Kutcher, who had four fouls and had been whistled for multiple offensive fouls in the fourth quarter, had the last laugh.
Before the Sabers could really get set defensively, Kutcher dribbled the ball up the court and pulled up from about 24 feet over Central DeWitt's Kaiden Muhl. Swish.
“That was the peak (of my career),” Kutcher said. “So far.”
“He’s as tough (a cover) as I’ve seen in my two years,” Gallagher said. “Shooting kills, and that’s his No. 1 thing. If you give him an open look for a second, he’s going to put it in.”
McAleer also finished in double figures for the Sabers with 10 points.
Central DeWitt, which joins the Mississippi Athletic Conference next season, graduates four starters in Hinkle, McAleer, Kinney and Logan Paulsen.
Besides that experience, Gallagher’s team graduates most of its size.
“I definitely think this experience tonight, our kids in the locker room and kids in the stands will want to try and get a piece of,” Gallagher said. “The offseason is going to have to be hard-hitting.
“We’ll be ready to go. I have great faith in our juniors. They’re not the biggest kids, but we’re going to compete like heck.”