Sabers drop substate heartbreaker

“We got a decent look,” Gallagher said. “With just 3.6 seconds, it is going to be tough and not an easy situation. We got a shot up on the rim. If it goes in, we’re on to state.”

It was quite a feat for the Sabers to be in position to win the game.

They dug themselves a double-digit deficit at halftime and trailed by a dozen points in the third quarter before the Sabers made a charge.

Tucker Kinney, in his last basketball game for the Sabers, scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Hinkle, though, led the comeback. He had nine of his 11 points in the last 2 minutes, 28 seconds. His 3-pointer with 33 seconds left pulled the Sabers within one.

After Mount Vernon called timeout, Central DeWitt stole the inbounds pass. Kinney made a nifty pass to Hinkle and he scored to put them up one.

“That’s who these kids are,” Gallagher said. “I’m not surprised at all with what they showed, coming back and getting the lead eventually.

“Zach, a senior, a captain and stepping up, that’s pretty much all that needs to be said.”