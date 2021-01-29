Sabers erupt for season-high 78 points in rout over Falcons

DEWITT — The Central DeWitt boys’ basketball team has rarely had its full complement of players this winter because of COVID-19.
Early in the year, post Shawn Gilbert was in quarantine. Then the Sabers had two different stretches of the season where they were missing six of their top eight players.
Central DeWitt had its full cast Friday night and it spelled trouble for Davenport West.
Between 23 points from Gilbert and the Sabers knocking down a dozen 3-pointers, Central DeWitt coasted past West 78-56 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at Central DeWitt High School.
“That was our best game as a team,” senior Henry Bloom said. “We came out, passed the ball around and had a lot of energy — on the bench and on the floor. Everybody was loud and getting into the game.”
Gilbert added 10 rebounds while Bloom finished with 17 points, including eight in the first quarter to trigger the Sabers (6-7, 4-5 MAC). It was a season-high point total for the Sabers.
“Offensively, that was definitely the best we’ve played,” Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. “If we can commit on the defensive end a little bit more, I think our best basketball is yet to come.”
West (5-3, 5-3) turned the ball over 10 times and was 7 of 26 shooting in the opening half. Central DeWitt, meanwhile, erupted for 50 points in the middle two quarters to seize control.
“We just started out hot and just wanted to keep the run going,” Gilbert said.
The Falcons, conversely, were off in about all facets.
“We were a step slow,” West coach David Robinson said. “You have to give it to (Central DeWitt). They came out and played a really good game, aggressive and got us on our heels.
“You run into games like that. We just had a bad night, so we’ve got to regroup and be ready for Tuesday.”
John Miller had 24 points and Jermaine Gardner finished with 10 for the Falcons, who closed the game 3 of 20 from the arc.
Between Gilbert and Central DeWitt’s pinpoint accuracy, West had no answers.
The 6-foot-6 Gilbert did a little of everything. He scored around the basket and buried three 3-pointers to help the Sabers snap a three-game losing streak.
“(Gilbert) has some very good footwork,” Robinson said. “He makes a big difference, he’s strong and a very big boy in a good way. He had one of those games.
“It was a perfect storm for those guys.”
With so many players in quarantine, the Sabers have had to lean on their depth. Gallagher used a dozen players in the opening half Friday night.
Nearly all made a contribution. Central DeWitt had seven players hit a 3-pointer and 10 scored at least three points in the game. Gibson McEwen tossed in a dozen points.
“We’ve got some major depth,” Bloom said. “Even the guys coming off the bench, we trust them and feel they can do what the starters can do.”
The Sabers, scheduled to be back in action Saturday afternoon against Davenport North, hope Friday’s win can launch them into the final month of the regular season.
“We knew joining the MAC wouldn’t be easy,” Gallagher said. “We just wanted to be competitive and play our best basketball at the end of the year.
“Our guys have stuck with it. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve had guys step up and I’m very proud of them.”
Central DeWitt 78, Davenport West 56
DAVENPORT WEST (5-3, 5-3) – Jermaine Gardner 4-7 2-2 10, Phearless Caruthers 1-3 0-0 2, John Miller 6-17 10-11 24, NaZion Caruthers 2-13 2-4 6, Aldane Barrett 4-10 0-0 8, Diontray Whitney 1-5 0-0 3, John Thornton 1-4 0-0 2, Derek Erwin 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Paustian 0-0 0-0 0, Cleo Grandberry 0-0 1-2 1, Caleb Heskett 0-1 0-0 0, Jalil Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 15-19 56.
CENTRAL DEWITT (6-7, 4-5) – Sean McNamara 0-1 0-0 0, Jabrell Sandifer 1-2 1-2 3, John McConohy 3-6 0-0 6, Kam’ryn McCall 0-0 0-0 0, Nic Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Henry Bloom 7-12 0-2 17, Kaiden Muhl 1-2 0-0 3, Ben Mason 1-1 0-0 3, Gibson McEwen 5-12 0-0 12, Shawn Gilbert 9-11 2-3 23, Boomer Johnson 2-2 0-0 5, Matthew Watters 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 31-56 4-9 78.
Davenport West;10;13;18;15;--;56
Central DeWitt;14;25;25;14;--;78
3-point goals – West 3-20 (Miller 2-8, Whitney 1-4, Gardner 0-1, P. Caruthers 0-2, N. Caruthers 0-5); Central DeWitt 12-22 (Bloom 3-6, Gilbert 3-4, McEwen 2-4, Muhl 1-1, Mason 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Lee 1-3, McConohy 0-1, Watters 0-1). Rebounds – West 32 (Barrett 8); Central DeWitt 35 (Gilbert 10). Turnovers – West 14, Central DeWitt 17. Total fouls – West 12, Central DeWitt 17. Fouled out – none.