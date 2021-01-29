Sabers erupt for season-high 78 points in rout over Falcons

DEWITT — The Central DeWitt boys’ basketball team has rarely had its full complement of players this winter because of COVID-19.

Early in the year, post Shawn Gilbert was in quarantine. Then the Sabers had two different stretches of the season where they were missing six of their top eight players.

Central DeWitt had its full cast Friday night and it spelled trouble for Davenport West.

Between 23 points from Gilbert and the Sabers knocking down a dozen 3-pointers, Central DeWitt coasted past West 78-56 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at Central DeWitt High School.

“That was our best game as a team,” senior Henry Bloom said. “We came out, passed the ball around and had a lot of energy — on the bench and on the floor. Everybody was loud and getting into the game.”

Gilbert added 10 rebounds while Bloom finished with 17 points, including eight in the first quarter to trigger the Sabers (6-7, 4-5 MAC). It was a season-high point total for the Sabers.

“Offensively, that was definitely the best we’ve played,” Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. “If we can commit on the defensive end a little bit more, I think our best basketball is yet to come.”