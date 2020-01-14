Sabers go inside to beat Cardinals

"With our size, we've got to get the ball inside," Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said. "That's why, offensively we don't work on it as much because I think we'll find mismatches or ways to score."

Though the Sabers (7-2) forced turnovers on the night, but Gallagher thinks there's more the team can do defensively.

"I feel like we responded tonight, still not hitting on all facets 100 percent yet, for sure. But it's good to get a win against a rival," he said. "Our goal for the second half is to get clicking a little better defensively."

Maquoketa was led by Clayton Widel, who scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out. Brady Digman added nine points and Max Keller had eight as the Cardinals (2-7) are still trying to figure out their roles after graduating 10 seniors from last year's 20-3 squad.

"We have some guys that, ever since Christmas break, we've gotten a lot better," Maquoketa head coach Matt Hartman said. "The kids are buying into roles. They're still trying to figure out what that means, that new role and what to do with that new role but they're doing everything we're asking. We're improving."