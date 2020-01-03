Sabers knock off top-ranked Beckman

"But when the time comes for a physical play, we're able to do it."

It didn't surprise Gallagher.

"That's what he does," Gallagher said of the 6-foot-4 senior. "We always try and tell them to get those 50-50 balls. He listened to us and stuck it back in. It was an awesome moment for him."

On the ensuing possession, Beckman's Michael Keegan raced the length of the floor and misfired on a shot in the lane. Hinkle corralled the rebound and was fouled.

Hinkle converted both free throws to extend the lead to three.

Beckman had one final chance but couldn't handle the inbounds pass. Kinney picked it up, dribbled and threw the ball in the air as the final seconds expired.

It was Central DeWitt's sixth win in seven tries this season. The Sabers fell to state-ranked Mount Vernon right before the holiday break.

"For this group, the sky is the limit," Paulsen said. "The depth is there. If we lock in, especially on the defensive end, we can make a run at state."