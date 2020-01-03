Sabers knock off top-ranked Beckman

DEWITT, Iowa — Its leading scorer came down ill Friday afternoon, was plagued by foul trouble and scored only two points.
That didn't deter the Central DeWitt boys basketball team from collecting a signature victory to start 2020.
Alex McAleer tossed in a game-high 21 points, Zach Hinkle posted a double-double and Logan Paulsen had a key offensive putback to power Central DeWitt past Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman 58-55 in a Wamac tilt.
"It speaks to our depth and our senior leadership," Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. "That has done wonders for us. To win a close game like that at home, it was a lot of fun."
Senior Tucker Kinney, who came in as the fourth-leading scorer in 3A at 24.2 points per game, played despite having the flu. He picked up three first-half fouls and didn't score until the final two minutes of the game.
Others emerged.
McAleer had a season high in points. Hinkle recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds while Paulsen delivered the go-ahead basket.
With Beckman (7-1) clinging to 55-54 lead in the final 20 seconds, Kinney missed two free throws. Paulsen snatched the rebound off the second attempt in the lane and scored to put the Sabers in front.
"It is one of those things we always work on in practice," Paulsen said. "We talk about being a physical team. We tend to get in foul trouble a lot because in practice we let that stuff go.
"But when the time comes for a physical play, we're able to do it."
It didn't surprise Gallagher.
"That's what he does," Gallagher said of the 6-foot-4 senior. "We always try and tell them to get those 50-50 balls. He listened to us and stuck it back in. It was an awesome moment for him."
On the ensuing possession, Beckman's Michael Keegan raced the length of the floor and misfired on a shot in the lane. Hinkle corralled the rebound and was fouled.
Hinkle converted both free throws to extend the lead to three.
Beckman had one final chance but couldn't handle the inbounds pass. Kinney picked it up, dribbled and threw the ball in the air as the final seconds expired.
It was Central DeWitt's sixth win in seven tries this season. The Sabers fell to state-ranked Mount Vernon right before the holiday break.
"For this group, the sky is the limit," Paulsen said. "The depth is there. If we lock in, especially on the defensive end, we can make a run at state."
The Sabers made eight of their first 12 shots to race out to a 20-3 margin. But as fouls mounted in the second quarter for Gallagher's team, the Blazers stormed back with a 26-point period to draw within one by half.
"Our defense was solid the first couple of minutes, but then we had some mental mistakes and let them get easy layups, easy shots," McAleer said.
Central DeWitt dominated the glass in the second half.
It out-rebounded Beckman 24-7 after intermission, including the two in the final 15 seconds that decided the outcome.
"We fouled too much in that second quarter and put them at the line," Gallagher said. "In the second half, our rebounding was a lot better. That was the difference."
Central DeWitt admits this win could give them a boost moving forward, particularly doing it without much from Kinney.
"We know we're going to do big things this season," McAleer said. "We need to show it when we're playing.
"With Tucker a little sick, it was good to see other guys step up."