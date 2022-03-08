Sabers knock off top-ranked Vikings

DES MOINES — They made free throws. They limited Decorah’s transition opportunities. They survived the final quarter without their leading scorer.

The Central DeWitt boys’ basketball team recorded its first state tournament win in eight years Tuesday night with a 67-59 victory over top-ranked and second-seeded Decorah in a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

Projected to finish fifth at the beginning of the season in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Central DeWitt is into Thursday afternoon’s semifinal against league rival Davenport Assumption.

“This means a lot to our guys,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “There were a lot of people that didn’t think we’d make state and a lot of people didn’t think we were going to win this game.

“We’ve just had that mentality of being the underdog and these guys have battled all year long. They kept going with it.”

Gibson McEwen tossed in a game-high 24 points for the Sabers, who made 21 free throws in the fourth quarter and were 28 of 37 for the game.

“They gave us a really good game,” McEwen said. “They kept making shots at the end, and I was sweating. We’d get up 13, and then down to nine.

“We shot free throws really well tonight, something we have struggled with a little bit this year. We really stepped up tonight.”

MAC player of the year Shawn Gilbert had 16 points and 11 rebounds, but the 6-foot-9 post left the game in the final seconds of the third quarter. After going for a loose ball, Gilbert hyperextended his knee.

Gilbert needed help getting off the court. He went to the locker room and then came back to the bench, but never returned to the game.

“My knee is kind of sore, but it is great we got the win,” Gilbert said. “It hurts to do everything besides walk right now.”

Gilbert said he has dealt with knee issues in the past.

“With his history of knee problems, it is kind of scary,” Marshall said. “We’ll have a doctor look at it (Wednesday). We might have to rest him more here and there, but he’ll fight through that and should be good to go."

After Gilbert went down, McEwen rallied his teammates in a circle and told them they were “going to win it for Shawn.”

In addition to McEwen, the Sabers received plenty of contributions elsewhere.

Freshman Ryan Watters — moved up to the varsity squad earlier in the season — had 10 points, a game-high 15 rebounds (five offense) and didn’t miss a shot in 28 minutes.

“He’s going to be something special,” McEwen said of Watters. “He’s not just a good player, but a great kid and a hard worker. He puts his all into the game.”

Paul Kuehn might have delivered the biggest shot of the game.

The Sabers led 27-21 at halftime, but the Vikings came out with more energy in the third quarter and whittled the deficit to 31-30.

Scoreless for about three minutes, Kuehn knocked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to trigger an 11-0 surge and a 12-point margin going into the fourth quarter.

“That was big,” Marshall said. “We weren’t playing well before that and Decorah was playing really well. When he hit that three, it kind of sparked us and we got back into the groove of our game plan.”

Decorah, making its first state tournament appearance in 45 years, had three players finish in double figures. Trey McCain had 22 points while Joseph Brockman chipped in 14 and Noah Storts had 11.

However, Central DeWitt limited Decorah’s chances in transition. The Vikings had only six fast break points and they turned 18 Saber turnovers into just five points.

"We didn't capitalize on our chances," Decorah coach Jonathan Carlson said.

Central DeWitt usually sent three players back after each of its shot attempts.

“We knew if they got in transition, it would be a long night,” Gilbert said. “They are more athletic and got more speed than us.”

The Sabers are in the Final Four along with Dallas Center-Grimes, Winterset and Assumption.

“That’s really awesome for us and DeWitt,” McEwen said. “We had a lot of people here tonight and a lot of people supporting us from other schools, and I’ve got family in Montana following.

“It is a great feeling to win.”

