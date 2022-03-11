Sabers lose two significant pieces, but return a strong nucleus

DES MOINES — Seniors Shawn Gilbert and Gibson McEwen will be significant graduation losses for the Central DeWitt basketball program next season.

Gilbert was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, captain of the Class 3A all-tournament team and averaged almost 24 points per game. McEwen was a first team all-conference selection and the team’s other double-digit scorer.

“You’re talking about 35 to 40 points every night,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said following the Sabers 56-53 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes in the 3A state final Friday. “That’s going to be hard to replace. We’ll truly miss them and their ability to score the basketball.”

Still, don't expect the Sabers to completely fall off.

Freshman Ryan Watters, who played well in all three games at the state tournament, returns along with sophomore point guard Gus Pickup and junior wings Paul Kuehn and Matthew Watters.

Ryan Watters had a double-double in the quarterfinal win over Decorah and finished with 13 points and two rebounds in the championship. He missed only three shots in the three games.

"He could be a great leader and get them back here," Gilbert said. "He's got a very bright future."

As Ryan Watters walked out of the postgame interview room Friday, DCG coach Joel Rankin greeted him and said, "You're just a freshman? Man, you're a great player already."

Watters didn't get significant minutes on the varsity squad until the past month.

"Ryan is going to be good as long as he keeps working, and I know he will," Marshall said.

Matthew Watters, who averaged more than eight points per game, had eight points, five rebounds and four steals in the title game.

Kuehn and Pickup weren't called upon to score frequently but saw significant playing time and were instrumental on the Sabers' road to 20 victories.

“There are a lot of great pieces coming back on this team,” McEwen said. “A lot of people who are gritty, a few good shooters and a lot of people that are going to buy in like we did this year.”

Before Marshall can think about next year, he was grateful for the impact of the four seniors in his first year of leading the program.

Gilbert and McEwen, who have aspirations of playing basketball in college but haven't made a decision yet, have blazed the trail for the next generation of Central DeWitt basketball players like the 2014 state runner-up squad did for them.

"Hopefully, we set an example for the younger kids that they want to play basketball and enjoy it like we do," Gilbert said. "They've watched us and now they know what it takes to go win it."

