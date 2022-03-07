Sabers make unique coaching dynamic work

DEWITT — Before Central DeWitt High School's basketball workout commenced last Friday, assistant coach George Pickup walked into the gymnasium carrying a trophy.

It was the prize from the Sabers' 2007 state quarterfinal squad, a team Pickup was the head coach of and just the third in program history to reach the state tourney.

"We want a bigger one, Gibby," Pickup said to senior guard Gibson McEwen.

Back on the state stage for the first time in eight years, Central DeWitt begins its Class 3A championship quest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against top-ranked and second-seeded Decorah at Wells Fargo Arena.

Just as he has done during Central DeWitt's 18-6 campaign, Pickup will be sitting in a chair at the end of the bench lending encouragement and instruction.

"He's almost like a father figure for a lot of us," McEwen said. "He's the guy that comes up to you after the game and gives you a hug and tells you good job. He's also the guy screaming at you during the game and letting you know what you did wrong."

The Sabers have three individuals on their staff with head coaching experience — head coach Marty Marshall, assistant Carl Small and Pickup. All three are Maquoketa graduates, with Small and Pickup playing for the late Bill Fleming.

Marshall is the principal at Delwood Community Schools and Pickup serves as the middle school and high school principal at Central DeWitt.

"They're very professional with a lot of basketball experience and a lot of leadership experience," junior Matthew Watters said. "I've learned so much from them, not just basketball but things about life."

When Marshall accepted the basketball position last summer following Grady Gallagher's departure to Western Dubuque, he reached out to Pickup.

Pickup was a mentor for Marshall as he was working toward his administration degree.

"I told him after I accepted the job, 'I want you part of this, I want you on the bench,'" Marshall said. "He's like, 'No, I can't sit on the bench. I can't do that to you, Marty.'"

Pickup changed his mind right before the Sabers opened the season at Bettendorf. He's been there since.

As players come out of the game, they'll usually go down to the end and have a word with Pickup before taking a seat.

Small was a head basketball coach at Camanche and with the Central DeWitt girls. Marshall said he is essentially the team's offensive coordinator.

"Those guys are basically an extension of me," Marshall noted. "We all have the same mindset."

Small and Pickup often will throw suggestions at Marshall during the game.

"I love the fact they're in my ear giving me ideas," Marshall said. "I wanted people around me who could help with all aspects and had different viewpoints."

Some of the offensive principles Central DeWitt has used this season are what Pickup ran with his squads from 1998-08. Much of the Sabers' motion and early offense philosophies come from Small.

With three coaches who have led programs on one staff, there could be friction or egos getting in the way. That has not happened.

"From Day 1, they've said, 'Marty, you're the head coach and you are the voice that has to be heard. We believe in what you're doing, we're following and we'll give input here and there,'" Marshall said.

The Sabers have meshed just as well on the court.

Projected to finish fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason poll by the coaches, Central DeWitt went 12-6 in the league and didn't drop any nonconference games.

"We all developed this chemistry," McEwen said. "We all love each other and play for each other and it shows on the court."

In the postseason, Central DeWitt has knocked off Grinnell, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Solon. It rallied past Grinnell, scored a season-high 82 points against Xavier and won a defensive slugfest versus Solon.

"We've exceeded everyone’s expectations but our own," McEwen said. "We know we’re not done with what we want to get done. We want to go to Des Moines and win games."

They'll try and do so as the seventh seed.

Despite a win over fellow 3A qualifier Assumption and a strength of schedule inside the top 30 according to the BCMoore computer rankings, the Sabers were seeded near the bottom of the field by the coaches.

"We feel a little disrespected by that," Watters said. "We feel we can compete with some of the higher seeds like we have with Assumption this year. We take note of that and we'll remember that."

The Sabers practiced at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday and will have a shootaround at the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Tuesday.

The ultimate goal is to become the first Central DeWitt team in 41 years to bring home a championship — and a much bigger piece of hardware for the trophy case.

"We don't want anything short of a state championship," Watters said. "We're going in with a mindset of one game at a time, but the end goal is that state title."

