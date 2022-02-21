Sabers overcome sluggish start to advance

DEWITT — Slow starts have plagued the Central DeWitt High School boys basketball team throughout the 2021-22 season.

But one in the opening round of Class 3A substate play at home Monday night was not about to derail seniors Gibson McEwen and Shawn Gilbert.

“I wasn’t ready for this to be my last game here,” McEwen said. “Not tonight.”

The Sabers found themselves down as many as 10 points in the second half, but rallied to knock off visiting Grinnell, 49-46 to advance to the substate semifinals on Thursday night. They will face Cedar Rapids Xavier, a 62-28 winner over Benton.

“We’ve been like this all season,” McEwen said. "We keep coming out slow in the first half a lot and we need to put a whole game together.”

Central DeWitt (16-6) was plagued by several issues in the first half — most notably foul trouble for Gilbert.

Gilbert sat the entirety of the second quarter with two fouls and didn’t attempt a shot in the first half as the Sabers trailed 23-16 at the break.

“Shawn got the two quick fouls and I don’t think he played any of the second quarter,” Central DeWitt coach Marty Marshall said. “The kids knew they came out bad in the first half and I knew we would fight back as we have done all year.”

The fight took a while to get going in the second half.

Grinnell, behind the shooting and solid defense of leading scorer Calvin Jaworski, built a 26-16 lead less than a minute in the second half. Jaworski led the Tigers with 18 points, all but three coming in the second half.

It was at that point that the seniors McEwen and Gilbert took over.

McEwen netted six of his team-best 18 points in the period. And when he wasn’t scoring, he found Gilbert for his first points of the night. By the time the Sabers reached the end of the third quarter, a 16-4 run had given the home team its first lead of the night at 32-30.

“That was just senior leadership by both players,” Marshall said. “Gibson and Shawn don’t want to be done and they are going to be leaders to keep helping us advance.”

Once the fourth quarter started, Gilbert started showing off his array of nifty moves. From draining a step-back 3-pointer, to some smooth footwork, it was clear the Sabers are a tough team when Gilbert is on the floor.

“Usually when I get to see one shot go in, it gives me confidence,” said Gilbert who scored all 11 of his points in the second half while snagging all but two of his 11 rebounds in the third and fourth quarters. “When I get one to go, it gets everyone going and the crowd too and we just feed off that energy.”

Grinnell (4-17) refused to just roll over as it trimmed a 12-point deficit to four in the final seconds. Jaworski and Dylan McIlrath (9 points) kept the visitors close. But in the end, it was too much Gilbert and McEwen.

