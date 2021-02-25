Sabers sizzle early, fade in second half of substate loss

Central DeWitt had trouble slowing down Monticello’s dribble penetration. Guard Ty Kehoe led three Panthers in double-figure scoring with 15 points.

“Our help-side defense wasn’t good enough and our on-ball defense wasn’t good enough,” Gallagher said.

Lambert said he has challenged his guards recently to be more assertive attacking the basket with teams looking to limit leading scorer and post Justin Recker.

“They play really well as a team and work together to get a perfect shot,” Sabers guard Henry Bloom said. “It wears you down because they get high percentage shots and seem to make them.

“When we did get a stop, we didn’t score. It was just a rough second half for us.”

The Sabers were 5 of 19 from the field in the closing two quarters against the Panthers, who yield a 3A-best 34.3 points per game.

Gibson McEwen led Central DeWitt with 11 points while Bloom and Shawn Gilbert each had seven.

Monticello advances to play Solon in a substate final Monday night.

"We do think we have a nice club and we're really proud of how they play and act," Lambert said. "We want to keep it going because it is real fun to be around them each day."