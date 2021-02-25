Sabers sizzle early, fade in second half of substate loss

MONTICELLO, Iowa — For about the first 10½ minutes of Thursday night’s game, the Central DeWitt boys basketball team had no trouble scoring points.
For the last 21½ minutes, points were scarce.
Central DeWitt pushed the second-ranked team in Class 3A for a half, but Monticello clamped down defensively and broke free in the second half for a comfortable 54-37 victory in a substate semifinal at Monticello High School.
“If we could have gone into halftime with the lead or even tied, I would have really liked our chances,” Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. “They got a little momentum and got a little more confidence.”
Central DeWitt raced out to a 15-8 advantage and led 22-16 with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Monticello (21-0) tallied 11 of the next 13 points to snatch a 27-24 halftime lead.
“Honestly, (Central DeWitt) outplayed us in the first half,” Monticello coach Tim Lambert said. “We didn’t deserve to be ahead, but it was nice to right the ship and get a little momentum.”
The hosting Panthers scored the first five points of the third quarter and gradually pulled away to build a 10-point cushion after three. The Sabers made only two baskets in the fourth quarter.
Central DeWitt had trouble slowing down Monticello’s dribble penetration. Guard Ty Kehoe led three Panthers in double-figure scoring with 15 points.
“Our help-side defense wasn’t good enough and our on-ball defense wasn’t good enough,” Gallagher said.
Lambert said he has challenged his guards recently to be more assertive attacking the basket with teams looking to limit leading scorer and post Justin Recker.
“They play really well as a team and work together to get a perfect shot,” Sabers guard Henry Bloom said. “It wears you down because they get high percentage shots and seem to make them.
“When we did get a stop, we didn’t score. It was just a rough second half for us.”
The Sabers were 5 of 19 from the field in the closing two quarters against the Panthers, who yield a 3A-best 34.3 points per game.
Gibson McEwen led Central DeWitt with 11 points while Bloom and Shawn Gilbert each had seven.
Monticello advances to play Solon in a substate final Monday night.
"We do think we have a nice club and we're really proud of how they play and act," Lambert said. "We want to keep it going because it is real fun to be around them each day."
Bloom said the game was a microcosm of the Sabers’ 12-11 season.
“It just came down to consistency,” Bloom said. “We didn’t have that all season. There were games we’d shoot lights out and play solid defense the whole game. There were other games we couldn’t hit shots.”
But for a team which graduated four starters from last season’s 18-win club and had players in and out of quarantine on multiple occasions this season, the Sabers were competitive in their first season playing in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
“I thought we outperformed expectations this year with everything that went on,” Gallagher said. “During those COVID stints, we had some guys get some very valuable minutes they wouldn’t have otherwise.”
McEwen, Gilbert and Matt Watters will be the building blocks of next season’s team.
“I think we’ll be OK,” Gallagher said, “but everybody that watched tonight sees we’re not there yet. Two years ago, we weren’t quite there. We’re going to do our best to try and get there.”