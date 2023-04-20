A new career chapter is unfolding for Andy Saey, and he is looking forward to making it another winning one.

Saey was officially confirmed Monday as United Township High School's new boys' basketball coach by the UT school board.

The 2004 Kewanee graduate succeeds Ryan Webber, who stepped aside after an eight-year tenure in which the Panthers went 145-82 and won IHSA Class 4A regional and sectional championships in 2016.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to it," Saey said. "It's a great opportunity in one of the best conferences (the Western Big 6) in the state, and I'm excited about this new challenge."

Saey comes to United Township following his own highly successful six-year tenure as Rockridge's boys' basketball coach. He compiled a 121-40 record with the Rockets and guided them to consecutive 2A fourth-place state finishes the last two seasons.

His Rockridge teams also won the Three Rivers Conference's West Division four straight years and won three consecutive regional titles, streaks the Rockets will take into the 2023-24 campaign under a new head coach.

Now, Saey is looking forward to picking up where Webber left off at UT. This past season, the Panthers went 25-7 but got upended 63-45 by Normal Community in the 4A Pekin Regional semifinals.

In the Western Big 6, UT went 9-5 to finish in third place behind conference and eventual 4A state champion Moline and 4A regional winner Quincy.

"I met some of the guys this week — not all of them; some of the other guys are busy with spring sports — and we had two good open gyms," he said. "We lost some big pieces with guys like Bristol Lewis, Omarion Roberts and De'Vontay Wright, but there's definitely a good core returning.

"We've got two starters (juniors Dominic Rhoden and Caeden Terrell) returning along with important pieces like Synceare (freshman point guard Synceare Simons), and they'll all be stepping into bigger roles next year."

Much like what he experienced during a nearly decade-long tenure at Rockridge, which included three seasons as an assistant before taking the head-coaching job in 2017, Saey is impressed both by the history of the UT boys' program and the community support.

"Overall in general, when you think of United Township and its basketball program, you think of a proud community," he said. "Regardless of what happened the year before, these guys are going to come to work and are going to be ready. There are a lot of tough, hard-nosed kids here."

For the time being, Saey's contact with his new club will be limited to open gyms twice a week.

"We can only do open gyms now," he said, "but at the end of the school year, we'll get going in a more structured summer schedule."

He has also been in ongoing contact with Webber, who is also preparing for a new career opportunity of his own as he takes over as Bettendorf's girls' basketball coach.

"Coach Webber and I have spoke, and he's a guy I've looked to over my career as someone I can lean on and learn from," Saey said. "The best thing about coming in after a guy like Coach Webber is there is no rebuild in the culture, there is always talent coming back.

"Being around the guys and learning that culture, he's set me up for success at UT, and I really appreciate it."