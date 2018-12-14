Davenport West (0-5) vs. Riverdale (6-6)
When: 10 a.m.
Shootout record: West 2-22, Riverdale 4-4
Last Shootout meeting: West 65, Riverdale 61 (2015)
Skinny: Game features a pair of first-year head coaches at their school — West's David Robinson and Riverdale's Brad Dunlap. Falcons have been battle-tested with three games against state-ranked foes. Riverdale's Carter Wainwright is the only returning starter for either team.
Davenport North (3-2) vs. Geneseo (2-5)
When: 11:30 a.m.
Shootout record: North 9-15, Geneseo 11-13
Last Shootout meeting: Geneseo 74, North 38 (2013)
Skinny: Six-foot-4 Geneseo shooting guard Isaiah Rivera, already with a 37-point game this season, has 10 Division I basketball scholarship offers. Drake, UNI, Loyola-Chicago and St. John's are among those pursuing him. North has pair of talented sophomores in Jayden Houston and Quincy Wiseman.
Davenport Central (6-0) vs. Alleman (4-5)
When: 1:15 p.m.
Shootout record: Central 13-7, Alleman 11-11
Last Shootout meeting: Central 73, Alleman 58 (2013)
Skinny: Central already has exceeded its win total from last season. Sophomore Emarion Ellis, sidelined the last three games for team discipline, is expected to return. Keshawn Pegues came into Friday averaging a double-double (18.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg). Alleman's Chase VanDerGinst is a Western Illinois baseball recruit.
Assumption (2-3) vs. United Township (7-2)
When: 2:45 p.m.
Shootout record: Assumption 10-12, UT 15-9
Last Shootout meeting: UT 44, Assumption 39 (2017)
Skinny: This is the lone rematch from last year's event. Assumption has a strong frontcourt with Anthony Valainis, a Minnesota State-Mankato football recruit, along with Sean and Dylan Peeters. UT is allowing fewer than 40 points per game the last seven games. Coach Ryan Webber's team features good size and length.
Pleasant Valley (4-1) vs. Galesburg (6-2)
When: 4:15 p.m.
Shootout record: PV 7-1, Galesburg 8-8
Last Shootout meeting: PV 44, Galesburg 27 (2016)
Skinny: PV guard Carter Duwa, coming off a 23-point performance in Thursday's win over Davenport West, will be playing on his future homecourt. The Augustana commit has won his last two Shootout games. Galesburg is led by junior Jaylin McCants and sophomore Eric Price.
North Scott (5-0) vs. Moline (7-1)
When: 5:45 p.m.
Shootout record: North Scott 8-5, Moline 11-8
Last Shootout meeting: Moline 55, North Scott 39 (2016)
Skinny: There is plenty of talent on the floor for this game. Moline has three three-year starters in Deonte Billups (offers from Northern Illinois and Wisconsin-Milwaukee) along with Illinois baseball signee Brody Harding and Drew Wiemers. North Scott counters with UNI recruit Ty Anderson along with senior guard Tavi Seales.
Bettendorf (4-1) vs. Rock Island (6-3)
When: 7:15 p.m.
Shootout record: Bettendorf 13-11, Rock Island 11-10
Last Shootout meeting: Bettendorf 65, Rock Island 59 (2013)
Skinny: It is a showcase of Division I point guards — Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (Ohio State) and Rock Island's JaMir Price (Bradley). Carton is averaging 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. The Bulldogs have a good blend of size and outside shooting threats. Jayden Tucker, Jordan Rice and Solomon Gustafson are scoring options around Price.
